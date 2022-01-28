Before retiring to Anacortes about a decade ago, Tim Ragen's career in marine science and conservation took him around the globe.
While with the National Marine Fisheries Service he studied Steller sea lions in Alaska and endangered monk seals in Hawaii, and he had a stint in Washington, D.C., while with the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission.
Ragen is now one of three new members of the nine-person state Fish and Wildlife Commission that oversees the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"I'm very excited about it ... My background is in science, and bringing science to the commission I think is very valuable and will help us make good decisions in conservation of the resources and in providing recreational opportunities that people should have," he said.
Ragen was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace longtime Commissioner Larry Carpenter, also of Skagit County, in a seat that represents Western Washington.
Ragen said he is excited to take on the task of helping the Department of Fish and Wildlife with sometimes challenging issues regarding natural resources in the state.
Though Ragen's focus throughout his career was on marine mammals, he said managing those critters required looking at ecosystems as a whole, so he's no stranger to analyzing other elements of ecosystems, such as the state's salmon fisheries.
When it comes to those issues, Ragen said he's in support of ecosystem-based management.
"That's what the governor is trying to do right now with his strong salmon recovery program, and the value of that is not only to the state of Washington but in setting an example to the nation and really to the world in managing not just really for one species or another but really in managing the whole ecosystem," he said.
Ragen is also familiar with Pacific Northwest landscapes and natural resources beyond the marine environment, having grown up in Montana.
Ragen said his goal as a commissioner will be to help the Department of Fish and Wildlife "implement a good science-based approach that seeks good health of the spectacular ecosystems here in Washington state."
Ragen has a doctorate degree in oceanography with specialties in marine mammal demography, biology and conservation.
"Science has been an element of all of my work," he said.
The commission includes three members from Western Washington, three from Eastern Washington and three “at-large” members. Commissioners are appointed to six-year terms.
“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Fish and Wildlife Commission,” Ragen said in an agency news release announcing the appointments. “I fully recognize that the Commission’s decisions affect not only the well-being and livelihood of Washington residents, but also play a key part in ensuring the future health of fish and wildlife populations across the state — a challenging but vitally important role.”
