Planning for the 2021-2022 fishing seasons are getting underway, with early forecasts released last week for how many salmon may return to the region's rivers.
While the number of chinook returning to the Skagit River watershed is forecast to continue to decline this year, the number of coho returning to the Skagit and Samish rivers may increase by thousands of fish.
Puget Sound-wide, coho returns are forecast to reach about 615,000 fish in 2021, compared to the about 505,000 fish that returned in 2020.
"Washington salmon seasons are likely to once again be limited by low returns with a few potential bright spots in 2021," a Feb. 26 news release from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife said.
Kyle Adicks, intergovernmental salmon manager for Fish & Wildlife, said in the release that there is also expected to be a strong return of pink salmon — a species that returns in higher numbers every other year — but a low return of chum that isn't expected to support a fishery and could hinder fisheries for species that share the same habitats, he said.
The state agency co-manages fisheries with treaty tribes in the state, and agreements forged between the two require approval by the federal NOAA Fisheries to ensure they meet Endangered Species Act requirements. The Pacific Fisheries Management Council also has a role in managing fisheries off the West Coast, including Washington.
Fisheries planning for Washington is referred to as North of Falcon, in reference to Oregon's Cape Falcon south of the Columbia River. North of Falcon involves planning for chinook, coho, sockeye, pink, and chum salmon fisheries in Puget Sound, in the Columbia River and within 300 miles of the coast.
"If every salmon run across the state was healthy, our jobs would be easy," Fish & Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in the release. "But the unfortunate truth is that some stocks just won’t be able to support fisheries, and are likely to impact fisheries even for healthier runs."
Setting limits, or quotas, for the number of salmon and steelhead that can be caught by tribal and sport fishermen based on run sizes is meant to ensure preservation — and in some cases where species are threatened, recovery — of the fish.
"We don't believe that we should be fighting over the last fish. We don't believe that we should be fishing the last fish. We believe that we should be recovering our salmon," Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission Chair Lorraine Loomis said in a video about the North of Falcon process.
Dozens of meetings are set to take place through mid-April to discuss the forecasts and draft a fisheries management plan. Discussions specific to the Puget Sound region are set for March 23 and March 25.
A draft of proposed fisheries could be released as early as May. The draft will be opened for public comment, and is expected to be finalized in June.
Public comment can also be given during meetings or online beginning in early March.
More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
