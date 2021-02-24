For owners of forested property — and anyone else interested in forest health, and emerging issues and management strategies for forests — the Washington State University Extension and state Department of Natural Resources will host its annual Winter School program.
The free program will be hosted over Zoom on Saturday. Registration, which is required online by 5 p.m. Friday, will allow access to 29 live sessions, as well as links to recordings of the sessions.
Sessions range from understanding how forests are broadly influenced by climate change to learning how to manage forestland for specific types of wildlife. Topics also include forestland regulations, timber values, soils and mushrooms.
Extension forestry professor Kevin Zobrist said the lessons are applicable to lands throughout Skagit County.
Participants can attend five live sessions over Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit forestry.wsu.edu/webinars/onlinews.
