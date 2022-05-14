After a winter of less than normal snow accumulation in the mountains of the Skagit River basin, the month of April added to the snowpack level — making up for the winter’s missing snow.
Statewide, the abundant snowfall in April was rare and possibly a result of La Niña — a weather pattern that typically leads to wet and cool weather in the Northwest — arriving late, said Scott Pattee, water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The typical light April snowfall rarely adds to the overall snowpack as warming weather evaporates it into the atmosphere, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Washington Water Supply Outlook Report released in early May.
At the end of March, the snowpack in the Skagit River basin was 90% of median, but at the end of April it was 118% of median, according to the past two Water Supply Outlook Reports.
Statewide, the snowpack increased from 80% of median to 114% of median.
Snowpack and subsequent runoff make up to 80% of the state's water supply, Pattee said. Streams previously forecast to have below normal runoff due to the relatively dry winter, are now predicted to have normal to above-average runoff levels as temperatures warm.
Moving into the summer, forecasts show cooler than normal temperatures for June and July with normal levels of precipitation, Pattee said.
With the additional snowpack that came in April, reservoirs in Skagit County are expected to fill up mid-June through July, providing extra water for uses such as recreation, fisheries and the municipal water supply, Pattee said.
