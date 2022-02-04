DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — Parts of the Bowman Bay-Rosario Head recreation area of Deception Pass State Park are closed because of the presence of a Northern elephant seal and her pup.
State Parks announced Friday that the pup was born Monday at Bowman Bay. The mother is part of a family of elephant seals that have been visiting Fidalgo and Whidbey islands for several years.
To give the mother and her pup space, the Bowman Bay boat launch is closed, the Bowman Bay day-use area is off-limits to visitors with pets, and detours are in place on the Rosario Head/Lighthouse trail.
The closures took effect Thursday and are authorized to remain in place until April 15, according to a State Parks memo.
The memo states that the restricted access is necessary to limit the chances a pet may harm or kill the seal pup, that the mother seal could harm or kill a person or pet in an effort to protect the pup, and because the elephant seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Anyone who disturbs animals protected under the act can face up to $11,000 in fines and one year in prison.
The pup is the firstborn of Elsie Mae, who was born on a local beach in 2018 and has in the years since become known to locals for interacting with people, pets and property.
“She has been so humanized,” Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong said of Elsie Mae. “Because she has given birth in the park and because there is a high likelihood that she will give birth in this park again ... we have really cordoned off this area to minimize the impact from pets and people.”
While Elsie Mae likely imprinted on humans early in her life, the park’s goal is to help her pup avoid the same fate — giving it a chance to nurse and grow without interference.
“To protect Elsie Mae and her pup, it is necessary to take steps to keep visitors and pets at a distance. Temporarily closing public access to the area around Elsie Mae and her pup, as well as prohibiting pets in the surrounding area, will help to keep the seals safe and protect the public from a potentially protective mother seal,” the memo regarding the closure states.
Armstrong said that while people may feel a connection with Elsie Mae from her wanderings in area neighborhoods, she remains a wild animal and will protect her offspring. The last thing the park wants is for Elsie Mae to bite a dog or a person in an effort to protect her family.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” Armstrong said. “If a dog were to run up to that pup and try to interact with it there’s a good chance Elsie Mae would have a negative reaction.”
Elephant seal pups can weigh 30 to 80 pounds at birth and typically nurse for 24 to 28 days, according to the memo. Elsie Mae may leave after the pup is weaned, but the pup may remain on the beach for another 10 weeks or so.
“The mother may be coming back, or the pup may have become independent,” Parks Stewardship Program Manager Lisa Lantz said in the memo.
Northern elephant seals spend most of their time at sea feeding on squid, dogfish or sharks, and typically come ashore twice a year to give birth, breed or molt.
