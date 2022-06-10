A mistake by the Army Corps of Engineers on a permit it issued for a culvert replacement project near Concrete has forced the permit to be withdrawn and put the project in jeopardy.
Skagit County had intended to replace an undersized culvert with a pedestrian bridge to improve access to fish spawning habitat.
Contractors are ready to start replacing the culvert on Ovenell Slough. But without this permit, Skagit County will likely lose its grant funding, canceling the $1.1 million project.
Emily Derenne, who is managing the project for county Public Works, said if the county doesn't get the permit reinstated by the second week of July, the project will likely have to be canceled.
In that case, Skagit County would be obligated to pay the construction company a penalty for breach of contract, though Derenne said the county isn't sure what that figure would be.
However, she said she's optimistic that the permit mistake will be remedied quickly, and that the project will go forward with only a minor delay.
The Skagit River is one of six in the state that are offered special protection because of its aesthetic, cultural and environmental significance.
Any project in or along the river needs review by the U.S. Forest Service before a permit is granted, but the corps failed to request such review.
Derenne said she is in communication with the corps and the Forest Service, and believes the issue will be resolved soon.
“(The Forest Service) understands it's a restoration project and that it's no fault of the county," she said.
The error was identified after the county reached out to the corps to ask if the project timeline could be shifted, county Public Works Director Grace Kane said.
Matt Bennett, who oversees permit managers for the Army Corps of Engineers' Seattle office, confirmed his team made a mistake.
Like many employers, the corps is struggling with staffing, he said. This forced him to give the permit application to an employee who wasn't aware of the Skagit River's designation.
"Fortunately we caught this before the project was constructed,” Bennett said.
Consultation between the corps and the Forest Service generally takes several months, but Bennett has asked the Forest Service to try to expedite the process.
"I am doing what I can as a supervisor to reach out to the Forest Service ... but we do need to comply with that national designation," he said.
If the county were to proceed without a permit, the corps could mandate the county remove the bridge or modify it in some way, Bennett said.
The county secured all its permits for the project — including the one from the corps — in 2021, Derenne said.
She said this project deals only with Ovenell Slough, and doesn't touch the river.
Derenne said the county has four government funding partners, and has enough in grants to cover the cost of construction. This funding has already been extended once, and it's unlikely the agencies will be willing to agree to another extension.
“It was quite the ask to get it extended last time," she said.
