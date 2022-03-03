With the end of the state legislative session a week away, it appears a bill that would bring about the replanting of riparian habitats to benefit salmon is off the table for this year.
Tribes that championed what is known as the Lorraine Loomis Act — named after the late Swinomish elder who was once chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission — aren’t giving up on the idea, though.
Riparian habitat includes streamside trees and shrubs that provide shade to help keep the water cool, filter stormwater runoff to protect water quality, and provide fish with bugs to eat and debris to create shelter from fast-moving water.
Loomis saw riparian restoration as a critical element to salmon recovery.
New Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission Chair Ed Johnstone wrote in a Feb. 18 column that while the bill named after Loomis stalled this year, work toward repairing streamside habitats can’t end.
“We understand that the bill is not progressing in the state Legislature this year, but that doesn’t mean the work stops. It can’t,” Johnstone wrote. “It’s going to take at least 40 years before trees grow enough to protect our salmon streams. Additional habitat restoration is needed, and we need to build capacity and infrastructure to do the work — now.”
The Lorraine Loomis Act became a hot-button issue following its unveiling in La Conner in December. It was particularly contentious for farmers, who felt they would be unfairly impacted.
John Roozen, whose family farms dozens of sites in Skagit Valley including the Roozengaarde tulip fields, called it “one of the most extremely divisive bills” he’d commented on while providing testimony during a two-day committee hearing in late January.
Roozen and Kraig Knutzen, a fifth-generation Skagit Valley farmer who grows primarily specialty potatoes and grains, were among many from the agricultural community and other industries who opposed the bill.
Knutzen said he spoke as a local farmer and as a representative of the Washington State Potato and Onion Association.
Those represented by the association are vehemently opposed to the bill “due to the devastating impacts it will have on agriculture, especially in Skagit Valley which has over 90,000 acres of the most productive and fertile soils in the world,” Knutzen said.
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, who sponsored the Lorraine Loomis Act in the House, said at the close of that hearing that she was open to continuing discussions with stakeholders in order to reshape the bill and move the foundational concept — restoring riparian vegetation to help boost salmon populations — forward.
The Lorraine Loomis Act was proposed as House Bill 1838 and companion Senate Bill 5727. Neither bill made it out of the respective agriculture and natural resources committees in January.
By early February, Governor’s Office staff were referring to the bill in the past tense.
Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, said during a Feb. 3 Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee hearing that the bill simply didn’t have enough support among voters.
“I don’t think it has passed the court of public opinion and I’d hate to do that kind of heavy lifting just to have it overturned by referendum,” he said.
The Lorraine Loomis Act would have brought about the investment of millions of dollars in riparian-focused research, restoration, outreach and grants to help landowners meet its requirements. Failure to comply would have come with steep fines.
Jennifer Hennessey, a senior policy adviser for Gov. Jay Inslee, who championed the bill alongside tribal leaders, said despite the bill getting hung up in committee, riparian restoration is a necessary component of the “suite of actions” needed for salmon recovery.
She said the effort to establish riparian habitat requirements will continue.
“We recognize there is more work to be done, to talk about the need for riparian habitat with a variety of stakeholders,” Hennessy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.