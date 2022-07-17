The Japanese mud snail arrived on the West Coast in the 1930s after hitchhiking on Pacific oysters transported from Japan to save the oyster industry, which was collapsing from pollution and overharvesting.
Now, as many as 15 billion Japanese mud snails cover the shorelines of Padilla Bay.
It’s impossible to walk on the shoreline without walking on snails with every step.
“When you’re walking through the rocks, for every rock, there’s like two snails,” said Angelica Lucchetto, a natural resources steward for the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Lucchetto said the community surrounding the bay has started becoming curious about the snail.
“They go on the beach and see this snail everywhere, and they’re like ‘what’s going on?’” Lucchetto said.
Lucchetto and other employees of the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve headed out Friday afternoon to conduct their monthly sampling of the snails, tracking changes in population density at different locations, snail sizes and ages over seasons and years.
Setting up quadrants and counting the number of snails within, they sampled the population densities at different locations and distances from the shoreline to build a greater picture of the population and its trends in the bay.
The data they collect aims to provide a starting point for conducting further research on the snails, including whether there are any potential impacts the snails might have on the ecosystem.
“What prompted our current research was some research from back in 2001 into the bay that didn’t really come to any solid conclusions on whether or not the (snails) were having any negative impacts,” Lucchetto said. “But there’s an estimated 15 billion snails in the bay, so you would think that an invasion that big would be having some negative impact.”
As an inlet with not too much tidal influence, the bay serves as a perfect habitat for the snails, said Lucchetto. As a result, the snail has established itself in the bay, and with no natural predators, its population has exploded.
Recently, numbers of the mud snail have spiked, not as a result of any changes in the environment but because they are growing exponentially, Lucchetto said.
The mud snails feed on photosynthetic microscopic algae, called diatoms, which are the basis of the estuary’s ecosystem.
One potential concern of the snail’s presence is the depletion of diatoms, Lucchetto said. Diatoms serve as an important food source for native species such as crabs like the hairy shore crab, and birds like the shoebird and dunlin.
Without diatoms, native crabs would lack food for their specialized diets, and native birds would have to forage elsewhere, resulting in an imbalance of the estuarine ecosystem, Lucchetto said in a public presentation Thursday.
Is it possible to get rid of the mud snails, though?
In Elkhorn Slough, a tidal slough and estuary in Monterey Bay, California, researchers from the Wasson Research Lab witnessed the natural decline of the non-native mud snail, according to a research study. They suspect the populations of the non-native mud snail fell off because of the striped shore crab.
As no natural predators of the mud snail live in Padilla Bay, and the population of snails is far too large for physical removal, there’s currently no way to get rid of the snails, Lucchetto said.
Lucchetto said she didn’t mind stepping on the mud snails while out on the field excursion.
“There’s just so many of them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.