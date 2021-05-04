At the request of local stakeholders, Skagit County has extended the comment period for its draft Shoreline Master Program Update.
The document is open for comment until 4:30 p.m. June 22. That’s a 15-day extension and 30 days longer than required by law, according to a news release from Skagit County.
Comments are accepted online at skagitsmpopenhouse.com. They can also be mailed or dropped off at Skagit County Planning and Development Services, ATTN: Shoreline Master Program Comments, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, 98273.
A public hearing will be held online at 6 p.m. May 11. Information about accessing the hearing will be posted on the Skagit County Planning Commission webpage.
The county is required to update its Shoreline Master Program for compliance with Washington’s Shoreline Management Act. The plan is available for review at skagitcounty.net/smp.
