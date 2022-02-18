Both Skagit County and the city of Anacortes have released new drafts of their respective Shoreline Master Programs for public comment.
Skagit County is accepting comments until 4:30 p.m. March 1 and will hold an online public hearing at 10:30 a.m. that day on Zoom.
Anacortes is accepting comments until 5 p.m. March 9.
Shoreline Master Programs are required under the state's Shoreline Management Act to set policies, goals and land-use regulations for areas along marine waters, rivers, lakes and some wetlands. The programs require occasional updates.
THE COUNTY DRAFT
Skagit County's Shoreline Master Program applies to unincorporated areas of the county.
The new draft incorporates edits and comments from a public review in April 2021. The draft was approved by the county Board of Commissioners on Feb. 7, according to a news release.
Comments can be emailed, mailed or dropped off.
Comments can be emailed to pdscomments@co.skagit.wa.us with “Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program Update” in the subject line and comments written in the body of the email rather than included on attachments.
Comments can be mailed to Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program Update, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, 98273. They can also be dropped off at that address.
To participate in the public hearing, call 360-416-1300 in advance to register. Then call 253-15-8782 or visit zoom.com and use Meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and Passcode 143573 to attend.
To review the draft document, go to skagitcounty.net/smp.
THE CITY DRAFT
The Anacortes Shoreline Master Program is being updated to comply with an eight-year review schedule set by state law, according to a news release.
The draft released this week is the second draft generated since the review began in 2019. The city's Shoreline Master Program was last updated in 2010.
The city took public comment on the first draft in 2020, submitted them to the state Department of Ecology in 2021 and received feedback from Ecology in October.
The second draft incorporates public comments, and changes recommended or mandated by Ecology. It also clarifies some standards, according to a city memo.
The City Council plans to adopt a Shoreline Master Program update in April, following this second public comment period.
The city is accepting comments by email sent to Planning Manager Libby Grage at libbyb@cityofanacortes.org and by mail to City of Anacortes, PCED, P.O. Box 547, Anacortes, 98221.
To review the draft document, go to anacorteswa.gov/1095/SMP-Update.
