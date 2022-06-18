ANACORTES — The ground is still squishy from a downpour earlier in the week as a team of community scientists hike along Big Beaver Pond and Little Cranberry Lake to get water samples.
The day is unexpectedly sunny as Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Forest, and his crew of volunteers make their way into the Anacortes Community Forest Lands as a part of their ongoing water monitoring project.
The Community Science Wetlands Monitoring project meets the second Friday of each month. Its objective is to keep an eye on oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the wetlands as well as to survey egg masses of native frogs and salamanders.
“We hope we don’t see bullfrogs,” Deane said. “They’re an invasive species.”
The team goes from site to site, testing the levels of dissolved oxygen, pH and CO2. Everyone is careful to leave as little impact on the environment as possible.
The group sends one person to collect water samples as the others wait patiently, enjoying the scenery and occasional bird sighting.
Deane carries a series of kits that contain all the equipment the group needs to test the water. The volunteers eagerly watch as water samples change colors depending on the test, ranging from pale yellow, to pink, to a deep navy blue.
The monitoring project was formed as an offshoot of Friends of the Forest’s naturalist group, which meets for such activities as dragonfly viewing, fire ecology, wildflower education and more. Group members wanted to engage in more science-based activities that would be helpful to the community.
“We like to call it community science instead of citizen science,” Deane said.
Friends of the Forest has between 400 and 500 active members, and Deane normally expects to see anywhere from two to four sign up for the monitoring project each month.
No experience is necessary. Volunteers just need weatherproof clothing, a water bottle and their curiosity.
As the group makes its way deeper into the woods, Deane makes a note to check on the beaver dams.
It’s a bit of an extra hike to get to the dams, but there has been concern among Deane and his colleagues over recent vandalism.
Deane is relieved to see the beavers have done some recent work on their dams. While water is still escaping, it isn’t as bad as it could have been.
Deane hopes to get more boots on the ground to keep an eye out for whoever has been damaging the dams, as their destruction could have devastating effects on Big Beaver Pond.
“The pond is named for the beavers,” Deane said. “Without them the pond wouldn’t exist.”
As the team hikes out of the woods and back to the trailhead, it comes across Deane’s co-worker Beck Pittman, a forest educator with Friends of the Forest. Pittman was in the process of telling a group of seventh graders facts about beavers. Education — along with advocacy and stewardship — is a cornerstone of Friends of the Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.