Skagit County is close to settling a 2019 lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources over how the department handles timber management on state trust lands within the county.
The harvesting of timber from such trust lands provides revenue to support junior taxing districts including for county roads, and area schools, hospitals, libraries and cemeteries.
Will Honea, the attorney handling natural resources issues for the county, said the settlement is about transparency and accountability within the DNR, primarily with the timber inventory count.
He said the settlement has been signed by all parties within the DNR and Skagit County, but still needs to be approved by the state Board of Natural Resources.
At the board’s July meeting, DNR’s acting Deputy Supervisor-State Uplands Duane Emmons asked the board to approve the agreement that would settle the lawsuit brought by the county and one brought by beneficiaries of the trust lands, including the Concrete School District.
Concerns raised by the board at the July meeting are being addressed, said DNR Communications Manager Kenny Ocker. The agenda for the board’s next meeting in September has not been set.
Honea said the county’s lawsuit came over concerns that DNR was mishandling the trusts lands, and that the county wanted to take over management of trust lands within the county.
“What they’ve promised is stable production and they’ve done anything but,” Honea said.
According to an amicus brief filed by Honea in a lawsuit brought by Conservation Northwest against DNR, Skagit County has 84,628 acres of timberland that the state manages for the county.
Junior taxing districts get 75% of the revenue generated by the harvesting of timber on the trust lands. The remaining 25% goes to the state as a fee.
There is 529,677 acres of forestland in Skagit County, according to the amicus brief, but roughly 60% is devoted to habitat conservation, biodiversity, recreation, tourism, etc.
The remaining acreage is set aside for timber harvesting, farming, carbon sequestration and other various revenue sources. The timber harvest from Skagit County’s trust lands brought in about $76 million between 2009-2018.
Revenue generated from the harvesting of timber can have a large impact on junior taxing districts. Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett said timber revenue is important to his district.
The settlement agreement calls for DNR to transition to a plot-based inventory system for forest lands over the age of 20 in Western Washington.
The DNR would sample one plot per 5 acres within the designated forestland. The initial sample would be 200,000 acres by June 30, 2023 and 300,000 more by the end of 2024. DNR will also be required to re-inventory trees every 10 years.
The new inventory management system would replace the current system within six months of the settlement’s approval.
The settlement will also increase the amount of reporting done by DNR.
On a yearly basis, it will report what was sold the previous year and explain the difference between the planned and actual amount of timber sold.
Every two years, DNR will report its tactical plan, which will include harvest schedule maps.
The reporting terms of the agreement would expire in 2035 with the adoption of a new Sustainable Harvest Calculation.
The settlement agreement comes on the heels of a July 21 ruling on the Conservation Northwest lawsuit.
That lawsuit was regarding two amendments to DNR’s 2015-2024 Sustainable Harvest Calculation.
One amendment was to the timber harvest calculation, which Conservation Northwest believed was too high at 465 million board feet of timber per year. The second was regarding DNR’s conservation strategy for the marbled murrelet, an endangered bird species.
Conservation Northwest’s lawsuit filed in Thurston County Superior Court was originally dismissed in 2020, but was appealed to the state Supreme Court, bypassing the state court of appeals.
Conservation Northwest Policy Director Paula Swedeen said the court wanted answers to the questions regarding DNR’s timber management, too.
“I think we were able to convince the courts that it was in everyone’s best interest for our questions to be answered, and obviously the courts agreed,” Swedeen said.
The Supreme Court made it clear that DNR has discretion over timber management. It also made it clear that DNR can pursue other ways to generate revenue on state trust lands other than through the harvesting of timber.
Despite the Supreme Court siding with DNR, Conservation Northwest was content with the outcome.
“We’re very happy with the ruling. What we’ve sought first and foremost was clarity,” said Swedeen.
She said the Supreme Court decision will likely lead to Conservation Northwest and DNR being able to sit down and talk about future policy, something Swedeen said they were unable to productively do prior to the decision.
Honea was also OK with the court’s decision.
“I think it was a reasonable and balanced opinion that both recognized that this is a trust for specific beneficiaries, while affording the state administrative discretion to do its job,” he said.
Both Honea and Swedeen said there are changes that can be made in the timber industry, such as looking into longer tree rotations.
Instead of harvesting trees at the 20-year mark, trees can be harvested after 40 years or more, showing that the over-arching argument does not have to be between the logging industry and environmentalists.
Longer timber harvest rotations could keep environmentalists happier, while possibly bringing in higher timber yields than if the trees were harvested early. This would bring in more revenue for the taxing districts.
These are the types of options Swedeen hopes to look into with DNR. Honea said it’s all about finding that balance between getting the money now and waiting for added benefits.
