The state Department of Natural Resources has launched a new landowner assistance portal designed to help small forest landowners access the department’s programs.
According to a 2019 study conducted by Natural Resources, 164,996 small forest landowners owned forestland in Western Washington ranging from 2 to 5,000 acres — totaling about 1.4 million acres.
The portal simplifies Natural Resources’ website, improving ease of navigation and increasing user accessibility of the department’s resources and information.
Natalie Johnson, the department’s forest practices communications manager, hopes the new portal will introduce more small forest landowners to the technical and financial resources the department provides.
“We were finding that people were calling us and not knowing what we had to offer, and we weren’t really doing a great job of communicating all of the offerings that we had to small forest landowners in one place,” Johnson said.
Using the portal, small forest landowners can find grant funding for fish passage projects or apply for a prescribed burn on private land; read about maintaining healthy riparian habitats; look up market conditions for timber farming and up-to-date log prices; and more.
Johnson said the department also hopes the portal will help raise awareness of financial assistance programs for fish passage projects to help address issues with fish passage in Western Washington.
“Fish passage projects are virtually endless,” Johnson said. “There are so many fish passage issues in Western Washington.”
The landowner assistance portal is on Natural Resources’ website.
