...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A June 23 view of Heart Lake in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
ANACORTES — The Anacortes Forest Advisory Board may decide as early as next week whether to recommend giving e-bike users more access to the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
Since January, the board has been considering whether to classify bicycles with electric motors that can assist with pedaling as bicycles rather than motorcycles.
Should the policy be changed to consider e-bikes bicycles, their users would get more access to trails in the Forest Lands.
Current Forest Lands policy allows bicycles on about 43 miles of the 50 miles of trails year-round. Motorcycles and e-bikes are allowed on 15 miles of trails April 1 through Oct. 31.
On Thursday, the Forest Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom to take final public comment on the issue and to begin deliberations, according to a Forest Advisory Board agenda.
The five-member board will eventually forward a recommendation to the Anacortes City Council.
According to the minutes from the Feb. 3 meeting of the Forest Advisory Board, 65 comments had been received regarding e-bike policy when it comes to their use on trails in the Forest Lands.
The meeting included a panel discussion with representatives from two entities that have multi-use trails — the city of Bellingham and State Parks — and how they handle access for e-bikes.
Gina Austin, a project engineer with Bellingham Parks and Recreation, said the city recently updated its municipal code to allow e-bikes on all trails except at the Sehome Hill Arboretum, where no bikes are allowed, and at Galbraith Mountain, where only regular mountain bikes are permitted.
Austin said there has always been some level of conflict between various trail user groups, but this has not been made worse by e-bikes.
Randy Kline, a planner in the State Parks trails program, said that since 2018 e-bikes are allowed on all trails regular bicycles are allowed to use because they are categorized as nonmotorized.
Kline said State Parks wants to allow as much recreation use as possible without risking safety or causing trail damage, and none has been noted in the past three years.
He said there has been no increase in negative interactions since allowing e-bikes.
E-bikes are even worse than other mountain bikes, because they can travel much farther, and thus impact far more wildlife! Duh! Bicycles should not be allowed in any natural area. They are inanimate objects and have no rights. There is also no right to mountain bike. That was settled in federal court in 1996.
