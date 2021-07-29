ANACORTES — At least one deer in northeast Anacortes has died as a result of the viral infection known as adenovirus hemorrhagic disease (AHD), the state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday.
Robert Waddell, the district wildlife biologist for Skagit and Whatcom counties, said testing of tissue samples taken from a buck found dead July 18 near Cap Sante Park confirmed the animal had the disease.
The lab that confirmed the buck was infected with AHD is now examining tissue samples from a fawn found dead July 25 in the same area.
The results for that animal are expected next week.
There have been at least five fawns, one buck and one doe found dead in the area this month, likely due to AHD.
The presence of the disease in Anacortes follows its spread in the San Juan Islands earlier this year.
The disease does not pose a risk to livestock, pets or people, but anyone who sees live or dead deer with signs of AHD are asked to report their sightings to Fish and Wildlife online at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases.
Deer infected with AHD may have symptoms including rapid or open-mouth breathing, foaming or drooling from the mouth, diarrhea, weakness and emaciation.
Waddell said while Fish and Wildlife may not be able to respond to every report, they are "critical to helping ... track the spread of this disease."
"For some reports, dependent on location, we will contact the reporting party to ask questions about the deer or request permission to get access to the deer to conduct a necropsy," he said.
Because the disease spreads directly from deer to deer, Fish and Wildlife asks the public not to provide food or water for the animals.
"Any activity that would encourage deer to congregate could help spread the disease, since the virus is spread through deer-to-deer contact," Waddell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.