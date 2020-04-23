Additional topics

Here's a sampling of other local research topics discussed during the Salish Sea Ecosystem Conference this week and related earlier coverage by the Skagit Valley Herald.

— Documenting changes to bull kelp, including work done by the Samish Indian Nation and other local groups.

— Identifying individual harbor porpoises and studying their behavior, including with work done in Anacortes by Pacific Mammal Research.

— Olympia oyster restoration efforts, such as a Skagit Marine Resources Committee project in Fidalgo Bay.

— Herring as part of the marine food chain, such as work by Kwiaht to understand connections with salmon and orcas.

— Shoreline restoration projects, such as a riprap removal at Bowman Bay by the Northwest Straits Foundation.

— Defining separate rockfish species to determine whether they need federal protection, such as work involving Anacortes fishermen.

— Restoration of a tombolo at the Kukutali Preserve managed by the Swinimish Indian Tribal Community and State Parks.

— Salt marsh restoration the state Department of Fish & Wildlife completed at Leque Island near Stanwood by removing dikes.