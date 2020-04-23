Though they are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers who study the Salish Sea that connects Washington and British Columbia convened online this week to discuss their latest work.
The 2020 Salish Sea Ecosystem Conference, held Tuesday and Wednesday, marked the biennial event's first time behind held through webinars.
Hundreds tuned in to each session to hear about the most recent studies, findings and concerns of those working on issues that include protecting the Southern Resident orcas from extinction.
"In both Washington and B.C., the Southern Resident killer whale population has truly been in crisis," Christianne Wilhelmson of the Georgia Strait Alliance said. "In the last two years things have really come to a head."
Here, Gov. Jay Inslee formed a task force in 2018 that produced a report about what's needed to ensure a future for the orcas. Across the border, Canadian officials organized similar efforts.
That work, though said to be making strides, will be affected by the pandemic.
"The pandemic has had a big impact on our work and our lives," Wilhelmson said.
For most environmental scientists, field work is on hold to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Some also worry that government funding and support for their work may dry up as priorities shift to economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
"This pandemic could definitely have an effect on funding and policy actions that are critical to recovering our Southern resident orcas ... since the state budget depends on tax revenue from a robust economy and is facing a major shortfall in the next biennium," said Stephanie Solien, co-chair of the state's Southern Resident Orca Task Force.
She said it will be important to look to the federal government to close funding gaps in research and restoration of the Salish Sea.
"Our best bet for continuing orca recovery during this pandemic ... is to press for stimulus dollars to fund investments in watershed protection, restoration projects, hatchery operations, vessel controls and other orca-related priorities," Solien said.
Experts on both sides of the border agree that the primary factors impacting the orcas are a lack of chinook salmon to eat, an abundance of underwater noise that interferes with the whales' ability to hunt, and water pollution in their habitat.
When it comes to noise from vessel traffic, Michelle Sanders of Transport Canada said the pandemic may present a unique opportunity for research.
With fewer ships and boats on the water, noise monitoring devices already in place throughout the region could document the change and watch for responses from wildlife including the orcas.
"How can we leverage data collection to get a better understanding of the actual impact of vessel traffic on the soundscape?" Sanders asked her peers.
Several other speakers shared developments focused on chinook salmon, which are the primary food source of the orcas.
Erik Neatherlin of the state's Salmon Recovery Office said he's involved in changing the way money is allocated by the Salmon Recovery Funding Board in order to account for needs such as feeding the orcas.
He also said ensuring there are chinook available for the whales now and in the future requires multiple approaches.
"Long term you need to have (fish) habitat restoration and protection, but in the short term to feed the orcas, you need to have hatcheries," Neatherlin said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Lynne Barre said she is working on another element of the salmon puzzle: when and where the orcas hunt them.
"NOAA has been working on identifying the priority chinook stocks for the whales," she said.
That information will help the federal agency prioritize how to spend grant funding.
Neil Davis of Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans said his agency is doing similar work to understand where the salmon and orcas overlap, and adding the human connection to the fish, as well.
"We're managing fisheries to reduce their interference with chinook and particularly Southern Resident foraging," he said.
As for water pollution, Bob Johnston of the regional chapter of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry described the need to catalog and understand what's in the water, and talked about one effort that's providing some insight.
"We need a robust monitoring program ... It's essential in telling us what are the problems that need to be addressed, are we doing the right things to address those problems, and are we getting the best bang for our buck with environmental recovery programs?" he said.
Johnston is involved in a program called Mussel Watch that provides a snapshot each year of water quality near the shorelines.
Through that program, each winter partners including the state Department of Fish & Wildlife deploy cages of farm-grown mussels along beaches including some in Skagit County. Later, those mussels are collected and analyzed in a lab for the presence of metals and various chemicals.
"We are basically using the mussels to sample the environment for us," Johnston said.
Other plant and animal life that has been studied in and around Skagit County range from microscopic algae that create the phenomena called watermelon snow to humpback whales that are about twice the size of orcas.
While most discussions during the conference focused on wildlife native to the region, some involved invasive species, which are those not originally from the area and that come with the potential to spread quickly and damage the environment.
The study of one invader — the European green crab — earned the Washington Sea Grant's Crab Team the annual Salish Sea Science Prize from the nonprofit SeaDoc Society.
"This species is probably the most notorious and damaging marine invasive on the planet, and it’s unfortunately not just on our doorstep here in the Salish Sea, but it’s wandered into our foyer as well," Crab Team Program Manager Emily Grason said in receiving the award.
The green crab was discovered in Padilla Bay and the San Juan Islands in 2016, thanks to a monitoring program established by Washington Sea Grant with support from Fish & Wildlife.
"We've detected what are likely the founding individuals of this invasion in Washington ... a rare opportunity in invasion management," Grason said of the program and its results.
Throughout the conference, some researchers gave a nod to Earth Day, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this week and was similarly forced into the digital realm by COVID-19.
The first Earth Day, on April 22, 1970, is credited with leading to major federal laws to protect and restore the environment, including the Endangered Species Act.
Despite protection as an endangered species under the act since 2005, the number of Southern Resident orcas continues to shrink. There are now 72 Southern Resident orcas in the wild and one in captivity in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.