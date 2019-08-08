MOUNT VERNON − The Skagit County Fair is an annual spectacle, drawing crowds to bask under neon lights and roam among farm animals and concession stands.
This year, amid the grease and chaos, there are two opportunities to get up close to the some of the quieter animals and insects that fill our skies.
For the first time, fair visitors can explore the life cycle of a butterfly at The Butterfly Encounter, a netted enclosure near the Sideshow Stage where more than 125 butterflies feed and mate.
On Friday and Saturday, the enclosure will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. free of charge.
“The butterflies were probably my favorite part (of the fair),” said Mylee Knowlton, 8, who visited the fair on Thursday. “I got to see butterfly eggs. They were small and yellow.”
Children are encouraged to look but not touch as they weave their way through tables of colorful flowers within the enclosure. Butterflies will often land on visitors, much to their delight and, sometimes, chagrin.
As the only traveling butterfly exhibit in the U.S., Debbie Lurie and her husband Jason have brought their seven tents across the country to fairs and festivals for seven years. The butterflies come from a breeder for each event and are safe, happy and well-fed.
“It was a hobby at first, but now it’s a full-time job,” Debbie Lurie said.
Because these butterflies are mature when they arrive, they often mate and lay eggs on milkweed inside the tent. These eggs stay with Encounter employees so visitors can witness the entire life cycle of the beautiful insect.
“This event they are seeing the eggs,” Lurie said. “The next one they’ll see the caterpillars, and the next one they’ll see chrysalises.”
The butterflies live around 30 days, Lurie said, but they won’t be in captivity their entire life. After each event, Encounter employees release the remaining insects into the wild. A few times a year, these releases will be paired with a tagging so research teams can track their migration.
“I love it. I took a lot of pictures,” said Donna Lawrence of Whidbey Island, who was visiting with her daughter and grandchildren. “It’s a family affair.”
Across the park, fair visitors can get closer to creatures of a much larger size.
At the Sardis Raptor Center tent Thursday, children gazed in silence at the majestic raptors with wide-mouthed expressions.
The long beige tent featured eight birds of prey, including owls and an eagle, who are permanent residents due to injuries and other issues.
At 1 and 5:30 p.m. handlers from the volunteer-run nonprofit give an hour-long presentation called “Hunters in the Sky,” which includes the stories of each bird and fun facts about their species. The birds that are shown often reveal their strength and size with a flap of their outstretched wings.
“When I first started coming to the fair as a junior volunteer ... it was intimidating for me, but I’ve worked my way up through all of the birds,” said 13-year volunteer Caitlin Villaroman. “If they can trust you, you can trust them not to bite your face.”
Villaroman said children at the fair love seeing the birds up close.
“(They think) this is so cool and they get to foster that passion for animals,” Villaroman said.
The Skagit County Fair continues through Saturday.
For a full list of fair events and activities, visit skagitcounty.net/fair.
