Recent funding has been awarded for a project to restore a former estuary, along with helping several other area restoration projects.
Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded $11.6 million for a set of projects focused on large-scale restoration of the north Whidbey basin of the Skagit River estuary.
The restoration of estuary marsh and floodplain habitat will help add habitat for salmon recovery.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program Manager Jay Krienitz said, "We need to create more room for those waters to move and to build more resilience into those landscapes so that the species we all care about have a better chance of surviving and adapting in a changing environment."
The department applied to NOAA for a portfolio of projects on behalf of local partners.
Krienitz said the funding model worked well, with its collaborative nature helping the application reach the top of the national priority list.
"(The grant) significantly advances a number of projects and helps to add to the state investments that have already been made, and I think helps push all these things forward another step, which is fantastic," he said.
The projects are primarily managed by the local Fish and Wildlife office and the Skagit River Systems Cooperative, an organization governed by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe.
Of the $11.6 million, $4.3 million will go to restoring an estuary off Similk Bay.
The Similk project reconnects a former pocket estuary with Similk Bay. The former estuary has been blocked from the bay by a beach berm.
The project will open 17 acres of tidal marsh to water inundation and will create tidal channels, said Devin Smith, Skagit River System Cooperative director of habitat restoration.
"It's a substantial investment (in restoration)," Smith said.
The Swinomish tribe purchased the estuary site in the late 2000s.
Pocket estuaries are small protected estuarine environments. Those that are close to the main stems of rivers are key to the rearing and survival of salmon.
Reconnecting the estuary to the bay will increase rearing habitat for the significant portion of chinook salmon that are pushed out of their natal estuary early, said Colin Wahl, the cooperative's Similk project manager.
The 2005 Chinook Recovery Plan identified the area as important for restoration.
"(This project has) a lot of bang for the buck," Wahl said.
Restoration work will include working with the county to raise Satterlee Road, add a small bridge and remove a pump station that has a history of failing.
Other projects that are part of the $11.6 million portfolio include setting back the Smokehouse dike along the Swinomish Channel, and continuing work on the state department of Fish and Wildlife's Milltown Island and Island Unit restoration projects.
Swinomish Chairman Steve Edwards said the projects are important steps in restoring habitat.
“The Swinomish Tribe has stewarded the lands and waters of the Skagit River basin and north Puget Sound since time immemorial, and we are proud to contribute tribal land and resources to restore vital habitat for salmon recovery," Edwards said in an email.
"Working through the Skagit River System Cooperative and in partnership with Skagit County, the Swinomish Tribal Community is committed to restoring the historic estuary habitats at Similk Bay and at the Smokehouse site on Swinomish Channel. Completing these important projects to advance recovery of Treaty protected resources would not be possible without generous funding awarded through partner agencies like NOAA Fisheries and the State of Washington’s Recreation and Conservation office, and we are grateful for their support,” Edwards said.
