As federal, state and tribal fisheries managers prepare to negotiate fishing seasons for 2020-21, the outlook on the number of fish returning is not good.
While slight increases are forecast for the Washington coast and the Columbia River, decreases are forecast for Puget Sound, according to materials shared at a meeting in Olympia last week.
For the Skagit River, coho, chum and sockeye salmon are forecast to return at less than 75% of the 10-year average. Chinook salmon are forecast to return at numbers between 75% and 125% of the 10-year average.
Fishery managers said in a news release that because of the low forecasts the coming year is likely to bring more fishing restrictions and another tough year for anglers.
State Department of Fish & Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said the state and treaty tribes will strive through the North of Falcon season-setting process to meet conservation objectives while also provide fishing opportunities.
“Finding that balance is always a challenge,” Susewind said. “But we work with the co-managers to provide opportunities wherever and whenever we can, while meeting conservation goals.”
North of Falcon meetings are scheduled to begin March 16, with a discussion specifically about Puget Sound fisheries scheduled for March 19 in Sequim and March 25 in Mill Creek.
Fish & Wildlife plans to livestream those meetings.
Agreed-to fisheries are expected to be adopted by April 10.
Throughout Puget Sound, forecasts suggest 523,500 coho and 256,800 chinook are expected to return to area rivers. For coho, that’s a decline of about 214,000 fish from the 2019 forecast. The decline for chinook is about 12,000.
“You’re going to see some numbers up here that are probably going to make you groan a little bit,” Susewind said during a Feb. 28 meeting that was livestreamed.
On the Skagit River system, forecasts show declines for most species of salmon, according to state documents:
— About 49,000 coho are forecast to return, down from about 68,000 in 2019.
— About 13,400 fall chinook are forecast to return, down from 13,900 in 2019. About 5,700 spring chinook are also forecast to return.
— About 13,200 Baker Lake sockeye are forecast to return, down from 33,700 in 2019.
— About 17,700 chum are forecast to return, up from 11,700 in 2019.
Samish River coho are also forecast to decline, with about 2,900 fish expected to return, down from about 4,900 in 2019.
A presentation from Fish & Wildlife biologist Marisa Litz states climate change is affecting salmon through their life cycle, in both their freshwater and marine water habitats, and impacting the number of fish that return to Puget Sound rivers.
“Our salmon are in crisis. We have fewer of them today than we had when they were listed (under the federal Endangered Species Act),” Fish & Wildlife Deputy Director Amy Windrope said.
Of the six salmon and steelhead species that use the Skagit River, chinook were listed as threatened in 1999 and steelhead were listed as threatened in 2007.
For more information about North of Falcon and related meetings and public comment opportunities: wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
