Forecasts of some fish returns released Friday indicate that some species may be returning in greater numbers this year to the Skagit and Samish rivers.
The forecasts were released as part of the annual process of setting the state’s salmon seasons, which is known as North of Falcon.
For chinook, a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1999, the expected returns on the Skagit and Samish rivers are categorized as neutral.
On the Skagit River, about 12,500 of the fish — the majority wild and about 500 hatchery-born — are forecast to return.
That’s a midrange forecast compared to the past five years, which saw a high of about 15,800 in 2017 and a low of about 10,500 in 2021, according to Pacific Fisheries Management Council records.
On the Samish, chinook returns are forecast to grow from about 20,000 to 32,000 hatchery fish.
Coho salmon returns on the Skagit and Samish rivers are categorized as positive this year.
The Skagit River could see an increase of about 22,000 hatchery fish return this year, bringing the total of hatchery and wild fish returning to about 101,600 over the 80,400-fish forecast for 2021.
The Samish River could see a return nearly triple over 2021, from about 5,300 to about 14,200 wild fish.
According to Pacific Fisheries Management Council numbers, forecasts for both rivers are higher than those seen in the past five years.
There’s good news for Skagit River chum, too, with the forecast being upgraded from negative to neutral this year.
Approximately 20,700 of the fish, about 20,100 of which are wild, are forecast to return.
The forecast for Baker Lake sockeye that travel the Skagit River, meanwhile, remains categorized as neutral. That forecast shows a potential for about 27,000 fish to return this year.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state’s tribes, which co-manage the state’s fisheries, began drafting the forecasts in January.
Each year, the co-managers forecast how many fish are expected to return to area rivers based on factors including previous outmigration numbers from hatcheries and ocean conditions that may impact fish survival.
The co-managers then negotiate how many fish tribes, sport anglers and commercial fishers can catch per species.
The process is called North of Falcon because it includes state fisheries north of Oregon’s Cape Falcon and within three miles of the coast. The Pacific Fisheries Management Council, which oversees ocean fisheries, is also involved in the process.
Public meetings began in the North of Falcon process with the release of forecasts this week.
More information about the North of Falcon process, including upcoming public meetings and ways to comment, is available online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
Additional public discussions involving Puget Sound fisheries are scheduled for March 16, 28 and 30.
A fisheries proposal is expected in April or May, and the adoption of a fisheries plan in June.
