Salmon habitat projects planned for Barnaby Reach near Rockport and Hansen Creek near Sedro-Woolley have been awarded funding aimed at restoring chinook that can help save the endangered Southern Resident orcas.
Those two projects netted about $675,000 as part of an $11 million grant package from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
NOAA Fisheries is distributing the Pacific Salmon Treaty grant funding throughout Puget Sound and the West Coast to support recovery of the chinook and the region’s orcas that depend on them for food.
“These whales are at the heart of who we are in the Pacific Northwest, from our maritime history to our cultural heritage,” state Recreation and Conservation Office Director Kaleen Cottingham said in a news release. “We’re proud to be part of this collaborative effort working to recover these beloved creatures and look forward to seeing these projects unfold.”
The Barnaby Reach and Hansen Creek projects are being managed by the Skagit River System Cooperative on behalf of other agencies.
At Barnaby Reach, plans include restoring fish passage to a network of sloughs while also reducing flood risks for a downstream neighborhood.
The project plans say that kind of habitat in the Skagit River floodplain is particularly important for young chinook making their way downstream and eventually to sea.
By removing infrastructure from an abandoned fish hatchery, the project will restore natural flow conditions to 29 acres of Barnaby Slough, and by upgrading existing culvert crossings it will restore fish passage to 7 acres of Martin Slough.
The reopened habitat could support about 13,000 outbound chinook each year, according to a 2014 study of the project.
The project will take place on land owned by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, The Nature Conservancy and Seattle City Light.
The $415,000 awarded through the orca-focused grant program brings the total in grant funding for the effort to about $1.4 million, according to Recreation and Conservation Office records.
The project is the first of what are likely more to come for Barnaby Reach as collaboration continues with property owners concerned about flooding.
At Hansen Creek, plans include rerouting a segment of the historically straightened creek north of Minkler Road and east of Sedro-Woolley, and planting 40 acres of vegetation that will grow along its banks.
The Minkler Road crossing of the creek will also be upgraded from an undersized culvert to a bridge — a move that increases fish passage and reduces flooding of roadways.
When completed, the new segment of Hansen Creek will be about 3,600 feet long, according to project documents. That will increase habitat in the creek by 92,800 square feet.
Though some construction on the project began in 2019, work remains to be done on the new channel, on the planting of vegetation and on the bridge.
This will be the latest in a series of projects along the creek.
As long as nets are in the rive you will not gain any more fish. In regards to Hanson creek you still have a chokepoint at Hoehn Rd that needs to be addressed as well, otherwise water will back up and flood the people between Hoehn and Minkler Rd
