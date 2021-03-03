A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration is beginning to arrive in the region.
As of Wednesday, at least four had been seen in the area, where scientists with the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective have found they tend to congregate in waters off Whidbey Island and feed on ghost shrimp.
The first sighting was noted Feb. 3, according to the nonprofit Orca Network that records public sightings of whales throughout the region.
By Feb. 25, multiple observers reported seeing two whales at once and as of Wednesday Cascadia Research had identified at least four whales.
"We've confirmed at least four individuals and we expect that to be changing on an almost daily basis, now that we're in March," said John Calambokidis, the organization's senior researcher.
Thousands of gray whales annually migrate from Mexico to Alaska, about 250 of them stop to spend time in the Salish Sea, and about a dozen of those are the Sounders that make their way to areas around Whidbey Island.
Island Adventures Whale Watching Lead Naturalist Erin Gless said the company has launched its annual gray whale tours out of Everett and plans to begin tours out of Anacortes on March 13. All tours are operating at reduced capacity, masks are required and hand sanitizer is offered on board.
The Sounders are regularly seen around Whidbey Island and in Skagit and Port Susan bays from March into June. Gless and Calambokidis said boaters should be particularly cautious when traveling through the whales' ghost shrimp feeding grounds.
With the arrival of the whales, scientists are continuing long-term monitoring of the Sounders, and conducting new and ongoing research.
"We have an expanded research effort this year," said Calambokidis, who has been studying this group of whales since 1990.
Calambokidis has been looking into what seems to entice the Sounders to the area: ghost shrimp burrowed in the intertidal Snohomish River delta.
"They predominantly, though not exclusively, feed off the bottom and will suck up the upper layer of the sediment," he said of the whales. "At low tide you can actually see the pits they are digging there."
Calambokidis' organization — in partnership with others including SR3: SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research, and Southall Environmental Associates — has been watching the whales from above and beneath the water in recent years with the help of underwater cameras attached to the whales' backs and drones that fly above.
From above, images during the feeding season in 2020 showed weight gain throughout the Sounders' population.
"It has documented the impressively rapid rate at which they have gained body condition just in the weeks and few months they are feeding in the Whidbey Island, Camano area, and shows what a valuable food source that area is for them," Calambokidis said.
Howard Garrett of the Orca Network said the first whales to arrive this season wasted no time pursuing those meals.
"They've been feeding vigorously in Saratoga Passage and Possession Sound, so they seem to be happy to be back," he said.
Not all gray whales are as healthy. In recent years, hundreds have died and washed ashore during their West Coast journey.
"In 2019, over 30 washed up in Washington state alone," Calambokidis said. "It dropped a little but was still well above normal levels in 2020, and it's too early to tell this year."
The recent deaths suggest something may be awry with the whales' food supply in other areas.
"Many of the (washed up) whales have been emaciated," Calambokidis said. "We've seen an overall pattern of a lot of whales being emaciated and skinny."
That has taken a toll on the overall gray whale population, according to NOAA Fisheries data. Their numbers have dropped from about 27,000 in 2016 to about 20,000 in 2019.
The good news is that the small population known as the Sounders hasn't been affected.
"So far the Sounders seem to have been spared from that elevated mortality," Calambokidis said.
