The heat that’s sweeping the nation this week is starting to affect the Northwest as well.
Next week will be even hotter.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s in parts of Skagit County, such as Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts show highs in Mount Vernon near 83 degrees for Monday, 88 on Tuesday, and 87 on Wednesday. Highs in Sedro-Woolley are expected to reach 89 degrees.
The western end of Skagit County will be a little cooler, particularly closer to the water. Anacortes can expect a high of 83 on Tuesday.
If you’re living more than a mile away from the water, “you’re sunk,” said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if next week’s heat wave serves as the peak of temperatures for the year in this region. There’s a good chance the heat will persist from Tuesday to Saturday.
“Much of the rest of the country has already been really hot, and the (heat dome) is finally setting up after a relatively cool summer here,” McFarland said.
His advice for the upcoming heat wave? Buy a box fan, check in on the elderly and those with health conditions, make sure pets have shade and water — and the family dog might even enjoy a refreshing pool of water to swim in.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
