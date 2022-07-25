...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Barbara Sutherland (right) and Helen Meins play bingo Monday next to an air conditioning unit at Country Meadow Village in Sedro-Woolley. The bingo group turned up the air conditioning before bingo began in preparation for the warm weather.
The National Weather Service predicts sunshine and high temperatures in Skagit County this week as heat sweeps the country.
The heat wave, caused by an atmospheric ridge of high pressure, will shift toward the Pacific Northwest from the south and central U.S., and center itself atop Northern California throughout the week, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect for the interior of Western Washington and the west slopes of the Cascades from Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening, according to a news release from the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
The heat wave building in the Northwest will on Tuesday bring a high in Sedro-Woolley near 91 degrees and highs in Mount Vernon and Burlington near 89 degrees. Near the water, residents can expect lower temperatures, with a high in Anacortes near 82.
Temperatures in Skagit County will drop to the low 60s Tuesday night.
The hot weather will continue through Friday.
Forecasts show temperatures declining Saturday, with a high in Sedro-Woolley of about 82 degrees, highs in Mount Vernon and Burlington of about 81, and a high in Anacortes of about 76.
The National Weather Service’s heat safety tips recommend limiting strenuous activity, dressing light, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol.
According to a Skagit County news release, high temperatures significantly increase risk for much of the population, especially those without adequate cooling or hydration, those working or participating in outdoor activities, and those particularly vulnerable to heat including those who are pregnant, infants and young children, older adults (ages 65 and older), and those with chronic medical conditions.
Cooling stations are available in Skagit County for those seeking relief from the heat.
The stations are:
Mount Vernon
Lincoln Theatre: Monday-Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Kiwanis Park Spray Pad: Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Burlington
Burlington Public Library: Monday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anacortes
Storvik Park Spray Pad: Daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anacortes Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anacortes Public Library: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Concrete
Upper Skagit Library: Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marblemount
Marblemount Community Hall: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.
