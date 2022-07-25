svh-202207xx-news-Heat-Wave-1.jpg
Barbara Sutherland (right) and Helen Meins play bingo Monday next to an air conditioning unit at Country Meadow Village in Sedro-Woolley. The bingo group turned up the air conditioning before bingo began in preparation for the warm weather.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The National Weather Service predicts sunshine and high temperatures in Skagit County this week as heat sweeps the country.

The heat wave, caused by an atmospheric ridge of high pressure, will shift toward the Pacific Northwest from the south and central U.S., and center itself atop Northern California throughout the week, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

