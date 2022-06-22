BIG LAKE — A firefighting helicopter landed Monday morning at the Big Lake Fire Department.
As temperatures rise and vegetation dries, the state Department of Natural Resources is positioning the department’s helicopters throughout the state in anticipation of an increase in fire activity.
The 10 UH-1H(M) Huey helicopters — one in Big Lake, three in Olympia, one in Wenatchee, one in Chewelah, one in Omak, one in Yakima, one in Dallesport and one in Camp Bonneville — cover various regions of the state, though they can redeploy to other areas according to need.
The staging of aircraft and other firefighting assets throughout the state is part of an effort to be able to react quickly to fires as soon as they start, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, communications manager for the Department of Natural Resources. The department aims for a response time of 10 minutes.
In an effort to reduce the number of ground crews used and ground crew interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, Natural Resources ramped up investments in and use of aircraft in 2020, Kyle-Milward said.
“It paid dividends when it came to battling fires in 2020 and I think that … was some positive reinforcement,” he said. “We needed to continue that aggressive aviation build up. It’s definitely something we’ve done before, but we’ve really ramped it up the last few years.”
In 2021, crews contained 94% of fires to less than 10 acres, six percentage points higher than the 10-year average, Kyle-Milward said.
Jeff Parrish will pilot the helicopter in Big Lake this wildfire season, covering an area from the Canadian border to Seattle. He will work 12-hour shifts and take two days off every 12 days.
The start of wildfire season can range from March to July, and typically ends in late September when rain returns to the Northwest.
Parrish’s day-to-day activities range from waiting for a dispatch call that never arrives, to the hectic rush of fighting fire after fire.
“We’re here for what we can do, not for what we are doing,” Parrish said. “Some days it’s slow. Some days, we might have four or five calls. You just don’t know.”
When Parrish responds to a dispatch call, he and a crew fly to the location, and first circle and snap photographs of the fire. These are sent to an air operations center in Olympia where the situation is assessed and an appropriate response is determined.
The crew then receives instructions from an incident commander. Those instructions are typically to scoop or suck water from a reservoir into a bucket or a tank, then drop it on a specific area of the fire.
“I wouldn’t do anything else,” Parrish said. “... When somebody’s house is going to burn down and you can have an immediate role helping them, that’s what it’s all about. That’s super gratifying. I love it.”
When wildfire season ends, Parrish works one day a month the rest of the year to stay on the books. The helicopters, meanwhile, return to Olympia and Yakima for the winter.
Kyle-Milward said Natural Resources is projecting an average wildfire season, with the caveat that projections can rapidly and drastically change at any point in the summer.
“Keep in mind that the last two fire seasons we’ve had, 2020 and 2021, have been the second and third worst fire seasons on record in Washington state when it came to the number of acres burned, so a return to an average fire season would be most welcome,” Kyle-Milward said.
In the 18 fire seasons Parrish has worked, he has come to expect the unexpected — a fire when he doesn’t think there will one or a season starting slow and finishing with blaze after blaze.
“Not every fire season is created equally,” Parrish said. “They’re all unique.”
