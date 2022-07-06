ANACORTES — Little Cranberry Lake is closed indefinitely after a test found high levels of fecal coliform bacteria in the water.
Anacortes Parks and Recreation and Skagit County Public Health will continue to monitor the Anacortes Community Forest Lands lake after a sample taken June 30 at a common swimming location showed high levels of the bacteria.
Parks and Recreation, operating on guidance from Public Health, put up signs at the lake the following day to announce the lake's closure.
The city is asking visitors and their pets to avoid entering the water and taking part in activities such as swimming, fishing and boating. The city continues to allow hiking on trails around the lake.
The monthly fecal coliform tests Parks and Recreation conducts at Heart Lake, Whistle Lake and Little Cranberry Lake during the warmer months serve as indicator tests for the presence of other pathogenic bacteria.
The elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria suggest a higher likelihood of the elevated presence of other pathogenic bacteria as well, said Britt Pfaff-Dunton, environmental health specialist for Public Health.
Parks and Recreation Director John Lunsford said the July 30 readings were unusual.
“Generally speaking, because our area lakes in Anacortes do not have homes around them or septic systems, they generally are very clean and clear of fecal coliform bacteria,” he said. “We do tests just for public safety. We aren't certain as to the cause of this latest reading.”
In the past, the possible dumping of septic waste from an RV tank at Heart Lake resulted in elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria, though Lunsford suspects that’s not the case at Little Cranberry Lake.
Parks and Recreation and Public Health suspect the elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria might be the result of geese activity in the area.
“If you see sometimes large concentrations of geese … that can lead to high fecal coliform readings because the geese will leave their droppings around the shoreline and then that can influence the results of the test,” said Lunsford. “We think it's possible that the geese are the culprit for this high rating but we need to do more research to answer that definitively.”
Parks and Recreation will continue testing at various locations to get a better picture of the issue.
In the meantime, the city will err on the side of caution as it awaits more test results.
“Our goal is to help the public recreate as much as they can, but we want them to do so safely in a safe environment, so that's why we had to take the step of (closing the lake),” Lunsford said.
Heart Lake and Whistle Lake showed indiscriminate levels of fecal coliform bacteria and remain open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.