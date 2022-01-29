...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Four-year-old Noemi Robbins admires a luminary depicting a snow leopard made by Loalynda Bird at Illuminight on Friday in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — Illuminight 2022 was held Friday evening in downtown Mount Vernon.
In its eighth year, Illuminight is a celebration of community, the arts, and the areas of natural resources and wellness. The event was started by the Skagit Watershed Council.
In the past, the event's highlight was a traditional lantern parade.
But since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists have created elaborate luminary displays in storefront windows for folks to admire. They include information from local conservation organizations.
The displays Friday featured herons, owls and even salmon.
The salmon were part of the display belonging to the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group. Its luminary was displayed in the window of Transmedia Vision along south First Street.
"This year, we were invited as one of the nonprofits that are part of the Watershed Council to do a window display based on our organization's mission," Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager Lucy DeGrace said.
So the idea to portray salmon above their redd — or spawning ground — was hatched by DeGrace and fellow staffers.
"The super easy luminaries are round," DeGrace said. "So I was thinking salmon eggs and gravel. We spent a couple weeks in December during our lunch hours creating salmon eggs and about 20 pieces of gravel, some of which look like soccer balls."
While Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group staff made the gravel and eggs, the Skagit Watershed Council had ready-made salmon on hand.
"I certainly didn't have the necessary skills to make the salmon," DeGrace said. "So they let us borrow them for our display."
A description of a redd was explained in signs in the corner of the luminary.
A redd is a depression dug by the female with her tail fin where she lays her eggs. After completing the task, the salmon uses a patch of larger rocks to cover the eggs.
"It's about making it educational as well," DeGrace said.
Along the Skagit Riverwalk, live performances of music and spoken word took place Friday. Many attendees either brought their own luminaries or used ones that were supplied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.