SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Four interpretive signs were recently installed along the Cascade Trail near Hansen Creek in Sedro-Woolley.
The signs are along the trail on the south side of Highway 20 between Fruitdale and Helmick roads. They highlight the salmon species found in Hansen Creek, the riparian plants along its banks, the Indigenous people who called the area home as well as floodplain and channel restoration.
The signs were installed by the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group in partnership with the Skagit River System Cooperative to showcase the extensive restoration work performed on Hansen Creek.
“My organization provides fisheries and environmental services for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe,” said Skagit River System Cooperative Director of Habitat Restoration Devin Smith. “We did partner with (the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group) on the education project, which was funded through the Department of Ecology.”
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Executive Director Alison Studley said the Skagit River System Cooperative was looking for outreach in regard to its extensive restoration project.
“They wanted to make sure the community was aware of what a valuable resource Hansen Creek is,” Studley said.
Smith said the completed salmon habitat restoration and native vegetation project were in partnership with Skagit County.
“The exact locations (for the signs) were identified in collaboration with (Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group), but I assume included factors like public access on the trail system, proximity to the urban area of Sedro-Woolley and (Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group’s) interest in Hansen Creek,” Smith said.
Interpretive signs such as those placed near Hansen Creek are not a specialty of the Skagit River System Cooperative, but they are of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group.
“We have been working on Hansen Creek with many different entities for many years,” Studley said. “... It has been pretty much whoever needs help when it comes to restoration of Hansen Creek because it is such an important tributary to the lower Skagit River.”
