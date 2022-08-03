Growler
An EA-18G Growler pulls up after a touch-and-go while performing carrier landing simulations in August 2018 at the Outlying Field near Coupeville.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act during its environmental review process for the expansion of the Growler jet fleet at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The ruling by District Court Judge Richard A. Jones stated the Navy failed to disclose the basis for greenhouse gas emissions calculations, failed to quantify the impact on classroom learning, failed to take a hard look at species-specific impacts on birds, and failed to give detailed consideration to the Navy base in El Centro, California, as an alternative for Growler expansion.

