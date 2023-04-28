With the help of a group of international volunteers, Larrabee State Park has reached the final stages of a restoration project 15 years in the making.
Unofficial trails created over the years by visitors accessing Clayton Beach caused erosion of a steep bank, Larrabee State Park ranger Amber Forest said.
The park closed the area in November and later that month six EarthCorps volunteers worked to fill the unofficial trails with plants, restoring the area to what it once had been.
A new trail will help visitors access the beach from the Lost Lake parking lot.
“The new trail will help avoid (erosion), hopefully, with good signage,” Forest said.
The project is likely to be finished in late June, allowing the area to reopen to the public.
EarthCorps, a global nonprofit focused on local restoration, is connected to the AmeriCorps program.
EarthCorps Communications Manager Brianna Claggett said EarthCorps is a competitive international program.
“The folks that apply for it have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the environmental field,” she said.
The Larrabee State Park project marked the first EarthCorps crew in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crew hauled in about 1,300 plants, including red twig dogwood and Douglas fir trees, and salal and salmonberry bushes.
Crew member Ayomide Arowosegbe, who is from Lagos, Nigeria, had plans to return to Larrabee this weekend.
“It’ll be fun to see what I did a few months ago sprouting, grown, springing out and coming to life. I’ll be happy to see what it looks like in the next 10 years,” he said.
Arowosegbe said he joined the program because of its focus on helping with local restoration projects and connecting people with nature.
“In a few years time (the new plants) would grow enough to release more oxygen, trap carbon, and reduce climate change. (The work) will help people to walk on trails or have access to nature — and for future generations, not only in my time,” he said.
Arowosegbe said he had a lecturer refer to pollutants such as plastic as “transboundary” — able to make their way to any part of the world.
For him, the solution also crosses borders.
“Someone from Tajikistan, from Lithuania, from Ghana, myself from Nigeria coming to Washington to solve and plant and do restoration work — even though pollution can be transboundary, environmental solutions could also be transboundary,” he said.
In addition to the decommissioning of the unofficial trails, a new, wider trail was built. Added boardwalks will protect the wetland areas and allow hikers to avoid stream crossings.
The wider trail will allow park officials to more easily get to visitors who need help at the beach and will be easier to maintain, Forest said.
The project also includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over train tracks at Clayton Beach.
