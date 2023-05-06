An effort to save an endangered aquatic frog has brought together private landowners, an assortment of conservation groups, and federal and state agencies.
The Oregon spotted frog is olive or red with black dots and golden eyes. Over the years, habitat has included much of Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia.
Declared endangered by the state in 1997 and listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act in 2014, the frogs are now missing from about 75% to 90% of their former range.
As wetlands have been diked, drained and fragmented, the frogs have lost habitat.
A female frog produces hundreds of tadpoles within one grapefruit-sized egg mass each year, and they require open wetlands with shallow water.
The tadpoles often need water from spring through August, said Stephen Nyman, the lead scientist for the Whatcom County Amphibian Monitoring Program. That’s a longer time period than many other frog species.
But climate change may deplete water sources too early in the summer, leaving the tadpoles high and dry.
In the state, Oregon spotted frogs remain in five counties, including Skagit and Whatcom. They are present throughout the Samish River wetlands, from Acme to Prairie.
Because of limited monitoring, it’s difficult to assess the frog’s population in Skagit County, state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Callie Moore said in an email.
However, some monitoring efforts in Whatcom County indicate that most populations are declining, she said.
In March, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft recovery plan that is intended to provide a roadmap to recovery for the species.
A COLLABORATIVE PROJECTA project led by the Samish Indian Nation’s Department of Natural Resources is bringing groups together in an effort to save one population of the Oregon spotted frog.
In 2013, a Samish tribal member concerned about salmon health was completing restoration work on his property. Visiting Fish and Wildlife Service employees identified on the property Oregon spotted frogs, which at the time were considered by the federal government a species of concern.
The landowner, the Samish Department of Natural Resources, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the state department of Fish and Wildlife, and several other groups have worked together over the past decade to keep the population alive.
Frog species are culturally important to the Samish Indian Nation.
In the Samish 13 moons calendar called Xws7ámesh Schel7óneng, the Moon of the Frog, Wéx̲es, takes place from mid-February to mid-March. It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.
Jodi Bluhm, the senior director of natural resources for the Samish tribe, said, “The (frog’s) habitat provides a healthy environment for other culturally significant and traditionally used plants and animal species. By protecting the Oregon spotted frog, we’re also preserving and protecting other culturally important species and natural resources for Samish tribal citizens, both currently and for future generations.”
In the spring, the group monitors the site for egg masses. Recently, volunteers have added mats of native plants to provide the frogs with better access to water.
One difficulty the group faces is that salmon and Oregon spotted frogs have different habitat requirements. The frogs need to be near, but not directly in, running water. They also don’t live in shaded areas such as those on which salmon rely.
Bluhm said this has meant the group has had to focus on an ecosystem-wide approach.
“We really needed to figure out how to do both things on the property, how to make room for salmon and for frogs. And that’s what makes this project really unique,” she said.
Nyman said the presence of beavers at Oregon spotted frog locations, including the Samish site, is important to the frogs, as beavers help create wetlands by building dams.
He said the absence of beavers in other areas has probably contributed to their lack of frogs.
Most of the habitat restoration for the frogs involves changes to the landscape, such as removing invasive plants or installing vegetation mats, Nyman said.
“Unlike a lot of species, you know if you just purchase property and say, ‘Well, it’s protected, we’re fine.’ That’s not going to work for Oregon spotted frogs without some sort of management — merely protecting the land doesn’t really do any good,” he said.
Last year, the group took part in a regionwide genetic analysis of 21 Oregon spotted frog populations to determine health and population structure. The group is waiting on the results to better understand the local population.
THREATS TO THE FROGMajor threats to the Oregon spotted frog populations in the area include American bullfrogs, an invasive plant called reed canary grass and non-native fish such as brown bullhead catfish.
Reed canary grass is a dominant species in many lowland areas and can take over the places where frogs like to breed. It grows so thick in shallow water that frogs can’t access the habitat.
American bullfrogs, which are large and invasive, eat Oregon spotted frogs and their eggs. They also outcompete and displace the Oregon spotted frog populations.
“Bullfrogs are our biggest problem in some areas. Typically, where you have bullfrogs, your Oregon spotted frog populations are going to be depressed,” Nyman said.
The Samish site is one of the only Oregon spotted frog sites where bullfrogs haven’t been found, and the group is trying to keep it that way.
Casey Palmer-McGee, Samish Department of Natural Resources GIS program manager and field technician, said he’s concerned about the effect bullfrogs can have on the native frog population.
“They’re scary because they can kill a population of (Oregon spotted frogs) very quickly,” Palmer-McGee said.
The group has partnered with another group to better understand the locations of bullfrogs and learn what might dissuade them from encroaching on Oregon spotted frog habitat.
PRIVATE PROPERTY WORKOne of the hurdles to helping Oregon spotted frogs in Skagit County is simply finding them.
“There is a real desire to find more habitat, more (Oregon spotted frogs) in the area,” Bluhm said. “They’re so vulnerable to so many things. I think that it would be great to hear from landowners if they think that they might have Oregon spotted frogs on their property. ... I think that that’s really their hope for survival.”
Moore said in an email that private properties in Skagit County are the key to understanding the health of the population.
“Locally, the most significant issue limiting recovery is gaining access to private property. To assess the health and stability of this species more accurately, we need to have a better idea of how widespread the species is across the local landscape,” she said.
Nyman has found that some landowners are cautious about government involvement.
“Landowners got nervous, especially when the frog got listed,” he said. “People said, ‘No, I don’t want anybody coming here and telling me what to do.’ And I can kind of understand that in a way but ... I know of no cases where anybody from the state or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has told the landowners that they can’t do something on their property. It’s hard to get that message to people when they just have basic mistrust of the government.”
Andrew Lavalle, a spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service, said government needs the help of landowners.
“In order to achieve conservation effectively, we need these partnerships with tribal governments, with private landowners,” he said. “That is a key piece of recovery for species like the Oregon spotted frog.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish & Wildlife program specifically works with private landowners wanting to engage in voluntary conservation.
Nyman said the collaborative effort gives him hope for the frog’s survival.
“It’s not easy to be hopeful that we’re going to avoid the worst of climate change. But if you take a bleak outlook, that this is hopeless, you will probably wring your hands and do nothing. So I’m doing what little I can,” he said.
