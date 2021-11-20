Members of the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club — (from left) past zone chair Rose Torset, Lynn Torset, Marc Torset, Burlington Lions Club President Ed Bechtel and current zone chair and Sedro-Woolley Lions Club member Carol Torset — pose Friday with bags of recyclable plastics and a scale at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center.
Members of the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club — (from left) past zone chair Rose Torset, Lynn Torset, Marc Torset, Burlington Lions Club President Ed Bechtel and current zone chair and Sedro-Woolley Lions Club member Carol Torset — pose Friday with bags of recyclable plastics and a scale at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Lions Club is seeing if it can recycle enough plastic film packaging to earn a park bench.
The club is taking part in the NexTrex program Bags-to-Benches in which groups that collect at least 500 pounds of eligible plastics in six months receive a composite bench to place on public property.
The club has collection bins at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, City Hall, Sedro-Woolley High School and Cascade Middle School.
Carol Torset, Lions Club Zone 2 Chair and Sedro-Woolley club member, learned about the program after hearing about the recycling efforts of a Canadian Lions Club.
After encountering the program again at a training seminar, she got her club — and eventually others — involved.
"It's easy," Torset said. "Collect enough plastics and you get to choose one of seven colors and six different styles of benches.
"You put it together and bolt it down onto the cement somewhere so it doesn't get stolen. It's that simple."
The Burlington Lions Club has yet to begin collecting recyclables, but President Ed Bechtel said the club has plans to have as many as nine bins.
"It takes about 42,500 grocery bags to reach 500 pounds," he said. "That's a lot of bags and it's a lot of work, but it's worth it. We want to get a bench to put in our park."
Torset is challenging other local clubs to take part.
"I was thinking this would be a great project for all four of the clubs in our zone to do together," she said. "We want to get a bench in a public area within each Lions Club area.
"It's a great project and we are happy to be involved with it."
Other Skagit County clubs are in Mount Vernon and Concrete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.