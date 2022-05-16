The Oyster Dome trailhead just off Chuckanut Drive may be one of the most heavily used trailheads in the state.
All those boots, walking poles and dog paws take a toll on this section of the 1,200-mile Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, or what is also known as the PNT, that runs from Glacier National Park in Montana to Cape Alava on the Pacific Coast.
The Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization is responsible for helping to maintain fairly lengthy chunk of the national scenic in the region, including the Oyster Dome trailhead.
Group member Craig Emery of Mount Vernon knows a thing or two about long-distance trails.
He hiked the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail from the border of Mexico in California to the Canadian Border in 2013. He was 53 years old.
On May 3, Emery was working to remove rocks and roots along the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail directly off Chuckanut Drive.
"This section is like a freeway compared to some sections of the (Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail)," Emery said with a laugh. "A freeway!"
Though he made the comment as several cars zipped by on the road just below where he was working, he was instead referring to how well maintained the trail is in comparison to the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail he trekked in 2013.
Improving the tread and clearing debris is work done almost entirely by hand — and by volunteers.
Emery and fellow volunteer Jerry Granahan slowly made their way up the trail May 3.
"The goal is to get all of the toe-stubbers removed that we can," Granahan said. "I have a special tool just for that."
The special tool doesn't really have a name, although disintegrater, pulverizer, crusher, compactor or eraser would certainly fit.
The long metal bar with a square, solid head weighs about 20 pounds. What it does is either drive the offending rock deeper into the ground or pulverizes the exposed portion.
"It works pretty well," Granahan said. "We originally built it for use on the trails of Little Mountain."
After working to remove a stubborn section of tree root with a saw, Emery attempted to remove what at first appeared to be a small, pyramid-shaped rock.
He used a pick to dig around the rock. What he found was that much like an iceberg, what was buried below was a large rock bordering on a boulder.
The rock's removal left a sizable divot to be filled, a task that can be a challenge seeing as how soil is not readily available in the area.
"The lack of soil around here is the biggest problem we have," Granahan said. "This area is nothing but rock, and finding usable soil is difficult. You pull out a large root, you try and fill it in with whatever soil you removed."
Or the volunteers use other material as filler, including small logs.
The lack of soil makes the state Department of Natural Resources' request to widen the trail wherever possible in order to better handle the high volume of hikers all the more difficult.
Granahan said Natural Resources would like to see the trail wide enough to handle two hikers walking side by side.
Then there's the matter of the trail slowly sloughing away, and hikers being forced to trek closer and closer to the edge.
Farther up the trail, the group's handiwork can be seen in rock retaining walls that Granahan said should remain in place for decades as well as earlier trail-widening efforts.
As Granahan walked on, he remarked at seeing more that needs to be done.
"I walk along and see things I didn't see before," he said. "I expect we will be working on this particular section for at least the next couple of months, maybe as many as three.
"There is just a lot to do and rock and root removal is slow going and the farther up the trail you go, you run into more bedrock and it becomes very steep. There are really no flat spots."
Any hiker who has ventured to Oyster Dome can attest to that.
"The most impressive part of this trail is you can access it in the winter," Emery said. "I've been all over the Chuckanuts in all sorts of seasons and all sorts of weather."
Emery said every rock and root removed makes the going that much easier.
"It definitely makes a difference," he said. "It helps."
