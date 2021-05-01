In Skagit County, water is often thought of in terms of lowland rain, North Cascades snow and, of course, the river that carves through the Skagit Valley and provides refuge for fish and water for farms.
The Skagit Conservation Education Alliance is, with the help of local and state partners, set to highlight this resource through a monthlong series of events called Skagit Water Weeks.
"Water is critical to our environment, economy and our cultural well-being," the event webpage states.
On Saturday, the Skagit Watershed Council began posting daily facts to its Facebook page about the river system that so many depend on for drinking water and their livelihoods.
The Skagit Conservation District and local cities are campaigning about the need to properly dispose of dog poop, and the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host several events including an art class about depicting water.
For younger audiences, the Museum of Northwest Art is hosting the at-home education program "Water is Life" through the month, The Salish Sea School is running a beach cleanup combined with an art contest, and other Skagit Water Weeks partners will release videos including about how stormwater moves on the landscape and a glimpse at the bugs that live in local streams.
While many of the events are digital, some will be offered in person to limited, preregistered groups.
Those include a guided walk in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands on Friday, May 7, bird-watching in the Skagit Wildlife Area on Saturday, May 8, and removing invasive plants from a Skagit Land Trust property near Marblemount May 15 and May 29.
For a full list of events: skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks.
