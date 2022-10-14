The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board awarded in September about $2.5 million in grants for salmon habitat projects in Skagit County.
The board awarded about $76 million in grants statewide.
Following are the Skagit County projects that received funding:
Skagit River floodplain habitat
Seattle City Light received $787,880 to buy floodplain habitat in partnership with the Skagit Land Trust, according to documents from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
Seattle City Light will buy 18 acres of Skagit River floodplain near South Lyman Ferry Road.
The board also awarded the Skagit Land Trust $850,000 to buy 15 acres of floodplain on Cape Horn Road.
Various species of salmon and steelhead use the river system, according to documents. Work on the projects will include reaching out to neighboring landowners and evaluating sites.
Seattle City Light and the Skagit Land Trust plan to work to secure additional funding for the projects through grants and donations.
Kennedy Creek
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group received $108,246 for the planning of a fish passage and habitat improvement project on Kennedy Creek at its confluence with East Fork Nookachamps Creek, according to documents.
Plans for the project involve the opening of fish passage in the creek and the planting of vegetation on 5 acres along the creek.
Grazing activity and barriers put in place when the creek was straightened have damaged the creek and blocked fish passage, according to documents.
Various species of salmon and steelhead use the creek.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group will also contribute grant funding to the project.
Planting in the Skagit River watershed
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group received $150,000 to restore riverbanks and floodplains in the Skagit River watershed, according to documents.
The project will include the management of invasive species and putting in native plants, and will include an additional three years of habitat maintenance.
Various species of salmon and steelhead use the habitat.
Shoreline plants serve as a food source for insects that salmon eat, help provide habitat for juvenile fish and provide shade to cool the water.
Restoration of the Similk estuary
The Skagit River System Cooperative Grant received $545,000 to complete the final designs on a project that will restore a historic intertidal pocket estuary north of Similk Bay.
Plans for the project involve raising a road, building a bridge and creating a 17-acre pocket estuary for various species of rearing juvenile salmon to use as habitat, according to documents.
The Skagit River System Cooperative will contribute additional grant funding to the project.
Skagit River System Cooperative research projects
The Skagit River System Cooperative received $27,492 to conduct research on the effects of tidal channel structure on fish use, according to documents.
The project will use past and current data on chinook salmon densities and fish community structures within the Skagit delta, according to documents.
The board awarded another $22,398 to the Skagit River System Cooperative to test a tool for predicting fish abundance based on habitat types in the Skagit River, according to documents.
After testing, the tool will be used for designing of restoration projects.
The Skagit River System Cooperative will contribute additional grant funding to both projects.
