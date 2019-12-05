A plan for managing state forests to protect a coastal bird called the marbled murrelet has been finalized by state and federal agencies.
The plan, which was approved Tuesday by the state Board of Natural Resources, applies to state forest land in 18 counties, including Skagit County where an estimated 43,000 acres are available for harvest to generate timber revenue for local taxing districts such as schools, libraries, fire districts and emergency medical services.
Regionally, the plan prohibits harvest in 78,000 acres of forest where the marbled murrelet has been seen or is likely to use habitat, while opening up to harvest 100,000 acres not likely to be used by the bird.
The changes mean local taxing districts in Skagit County including the Concrete and Sedro-Woolley school districts, Upper Skagit Library District and others may see between a 0.1% and 2% decrease in the amount of acreage that can be harvested to provide them with timber revenue, according to the plan.
It remains unclear what the dollar impact may be to the average $10.5 million Skagit County taxing districts receive from timber revenue per year.
According to the management plan, however, the region-wide impact of conservation will cost beneficiaries throughout the 18 counties a combined $3 million, which is the lowest impact of the plan alternatives that were considered.
The counties expected to see the greatest financial loss are Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in the southwest corner of the state.
The marbled murrelet is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act and as endangered by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife. The decline of the population in the state, estimated at about 6,000 birds, is linked to the loss of nesting habitat, as well as other factors.
The bird spends most of its time at sea, and uses large, mossy trees within 55 miles of the coast to nest and raise its young.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also endorsed the plan according to a Nov. 29 notice in the Federal Register.
