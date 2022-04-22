Leslie Eastwood peels the stalk of a salmonberry plant Wednesday along the Port of Skagit Nature Trails west of Burlington. Eastwood, a member of the Samish Indian Nation, has been gathering native plants for over a decade.
Leslie Eastwood peels the stalk of a salmonberry plant Wednesday along the Port of Skagit Nature Trails west of Burlington. Eastwood, a member of the Samish Indian Nation, has been gathering native plants for over a decade.
The Samish calendar, or 13 Moons, denotes changes in seasons. Each change in season signifies a time to prepare for the next harvest or resource gathering. The calendar can be found in detail on the Samish 13 moons website.
“Our story of creation actually begins with the first people on earth, they were plant people,” Eastwood said. “They all had their personalities and characteristics. Our job to this day is to learn who they are and learn their preferences and connect with them. The more that we respect them, the more we will be gifted with being able to learn from them.”
Among the native plants important to the Samish people, some are now in bloom. When harvesting plants, Eastwood takes less than a 10th of what is there.
Plants Eastwood is currently keeping her eye out for are:
— Salmonberries, which are small plants that grow on the ground. While the berries are not currently blooming, the stalks can be peeled back and eaten. These are considered a treat in the spring as they are crisp and refreshing.
— Flowering maples come off of big-leaf maple trees. They flower and hang off of the ends of the tree. Full of flavor, they are tasty and full of vitamins.
— Thimbleberries are not currently blooming, but the shoots are a refreshing treat. Eastwood keeps her eyes out for young thimbleberries. The green shoot has a fresh celery crunch. This is a treat after long winters in the longhouse eating smoked food, she said.
— Cottonwood are large trees with small buds. They work as a powerful medicinal plant that mimics aspirin. The sticky bulbs can be collected from fallen tree limbs and used to make a salve.
When harvesting plants, Eastwood says “thank you” each time she collects from a plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.