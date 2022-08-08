Washington Wildland-Urban

A screenshot of Skagit County on the Washington Wildland-Urban Interface map. Red zones mark interface areas. Yellow zones mark intermix areas. Green zones mark uninhabited vegetated areas.

 State Department of Natural Resources

Skagit County Planning and Development Services will implement new fire codes for construction and homeowners in some rural areas.

The new codes are based on state code.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.