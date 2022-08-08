Skagit County Planning and Development Services will implement new fire codes for construction and homeowners in some rural areas.
The new codes are based on state code.
Skagit County Planning and Development Services will implement new fire codes for construction and homeowners in some rural areas.
The new codes are based on state code.
Jack Moore, a building official for Planning and Development Services, presented the department's plans and answered questions during a meeting of the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
The International Wildland-Urban Interface Code, adopted by the state last year, serves to make communities and structures adjacent to burn-risk wildland more fire resistant.
The new code will help address the issue of the increasing frequency of fires within the state, Moore said.
The Wildland-Urban Interface Code provides guidelines for areas where developments and structures are adjacent to or intermixed with wildlands.
The state Department of Natural Resources mapped such areas throughout the state.
The code deals with management of a property’s landscape and vegetation; requirements for ignition resistant construction for new construction, additions and alterations to buildings and structures; requirements for access to water supply; and more.
“If you come in for an addition or a patio or something, now this is something you’re going to have to deal with,” Moore said. “If you replaced your roof, this code (would require you to have) an ignition resistant roof.”
Landscape and vegetation management guidelines pertain to the defensible space surrounding a home — the spacing of vegetation and trees, the removal of flammable vegetation, the pruning of low tree branches, and more.
The county will not monitor individual landowners for compliance with the code, but will instead limit monitoring to permit reviews and inspections.
For the wider community, Planning and Development Services will focus on educational outreach and making recommendations regarding the new code, Moore said. He anticipated the need to educate the community for several months.
“We expect a lot of education before full implementation,” Moore said. “We have been getting a lot of questions — people wondering why it applies to them.”
Moore showed the commissioners a draft of a handout aimed to assist property owners with navigating the new code.
Planning and Development Services plans to continue to update the handout to make it more user friendly prior to its release.
Moore said compliance to the code will provide both direct and indirect benefits to homeowners, resulting in lower insurance rates and better home protection from fires.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.