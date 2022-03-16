...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The underside of Southern Resident orca J27 was photographed Sept. 5 in Boundary Pass, along the U.S-Canada border.
Friends of the San Juans scored a legal victory Feb. 28 when the state Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that the environmental nonprofit believes will benefit Southern Resident orca whales.
The court sided with a Whatcom County hearing examiner decision — and later a Whatcom County Superior Court decision — that requires Phillips 66 to report vessel traffic to and from its Ferndale refinery as a condition of its bid to expand the refinery.
According to a news release from Friday Harbor-based Friends of the San Juans, the nonprofit prioritizes the impacts of vessel traffic when engaging in the review of refinery permit applications.
“This decision reinforces permit agencies’ ability to use monitoring conditions to hold permit applicants accountable," the organization’s Marine Protection and Policy Director Lovel Pratt said in the release. "Phillips 66 stated that the new storage tanks would not increase vessel traffic. If the project is permitted, ongoing vessel traffic monitoring will ensure that the project does not increase vessel traffic, and that it does not increase impacts to the Southern Residents and the Salish Sea.”
This court decision comes after a legal battle that began in 2019 when Phillips 66 submitted the permit application for expansion but did not say how the expansion would affect vessel traffic in the Salish Sea.
Vessel traffic is believed to affect the health of the Southern Resident population, which now stands at 74 in the wild.
In March 2018, Gov. Jay Inslee created a task force on the Southern Resident orcas that has since recommended that when permit applications are considered the impact of vessels and oil spills on the Southern Resident orcas be considered, according to the Friends of the San Juans website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.