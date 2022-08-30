Residents and county staff review a map of the east fork of Nookachamps Creek and identify areas that need attention in a watershed management plan. The plan will aim to propose projects that reduce flood risk while improving fish passage.
CLEAR LAKE — Residents near the east fork of Nookachamps Creek may see some relief from frequent flooding and declining fish populations — eventually.
Two years after Peter Janicki told a room full of neighbors that he would spearhead an effort to address these issues, a detailed study of the watershed is underway.
Consultant Environmental Science Associates has spent the summer collecting data, and at a Thursday community meeting, the team began to gather public input on the direction of the plan.
“Within the entire project area, what’s working? What’s not?” asked Paul Schlenger, project manager with the consulting firm. “Where is there room for improvement?”
The final assessment is expected this fall, and a plan with proposed projects is scheduled to be completed by fall 2023, he said. Skagit County and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe are working together to fund this process.
However, between getting landowner approval, designing projects and finding grants, any visible progress will take years, Janicki said.
“I said it would take us about 10 years to get the valley drained and the fish restored,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll go faster than that schedule.”
Schlenger said any projects will be done with cooperation from property owners, and his team isn’t interested in forcing these residents to take part.
The goals are to improve drainage, remove barriers to fish passage, manage build-up and improve stability on the banks of the creek, said John Ambrose, a hydrologist with the consultant. Specific project proposals will be detailed in the plan.
Projects most likely to succeed will address both fish passage and flooding issues because those projects are more attractive to grant programs, said Michael See, assistant director of county Public Works.
During a question-and-answer period Thursday, residents said the progress that had been made was appreciated and thanked Janicki for his leadership.
However, many said something needs to be done fast. Flooding regularly damages property, while elsewhere stream flows are so low that fish are unable to swim, and are eaten by herons.
