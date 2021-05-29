Opposition continues over Skagit County mining proposals

Proposals to mine rock from three sites in Skagit County have neighbors of the sites on edge.

Local mine proposals

Lake Erie Mine

Under review by the Skagit County hearing examiner following an appeal.

skagitcounty.net/Departments/PlanningAndPermit/ERIEgravelmine.htm

Concrete Nor'West Mine

Under review by Skagit County Planning and Development Services.

skagitcounty.net/Departments/PlanningAndPermit/gravelmine.htm

Cascade Big Bear Mine

Under review by the state Department of Natural Resources as Surface Mining Reclamation Permit #70-013279.

dnr.wa.gov/mineral-resources