Property on the Samish Island isthmus will again change hands thanks to a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve received a $2.3 million NOAA grant on Friday through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
The grant will allow the reserve to purchase two pieces of property from the Skagit Land Trust, in an area that reserve Director Jude Apple said is valuable wetland and nearshore habitat.
The site is also near an important historic longhouse location. Apple said the reserve will work to improve accessibility to the land with its tribal partners.
The trust bought the properties in 2022 and 2023. Last summer, the trust and the reserve agreed that if the reserve received the NOAA grant, it would purchase the properties from the trust.
The trust, which is a nonprofit organization, is able to more quickly secure funding and purchase land than the reserve, which is hindered by the long federal and state funding processes.
"We are thrilled that Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve was selected for this award," Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said in a news release. "It is an important step in the project we have been working on for many years to conserve areas near Samish Island in what was historically a slough and tidal marsh environment. The award moves our partnership a large step forward as key properties can now be permanently protected."
The 74.5 acres include part of the privately owned dike that was overtopped by water in December, flooding Samish Island Road and cutting off access to the island.
Apple said part of the grant's funding will go toward a feasibility and restoration assessment by a consulting firm.
The assessment will look at recommendations for issues including dike and road safety, public access, salt intrusion, sea level rise and coastal flooding.
"This federal funding that has been invested in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it's been amazing because it allows us to take these federal funds, leverage them with all these community resources we have, such as the Skagit Land Trust, and ongoing work we're already doing and work with the tribes. It gives us financial support to be able to move forward on work that our community is really interested in."
Apple said he is excited to start restoration work on the properties, and that the properties will provide opportunities for participants in education programs to experience intertidal wetlands.
"Moving towards reclaiming those (properties) as natural spaces for everyone, that's the most exciting thing," he said.
