Warning signs were placed this week at Pass Lake in Deception Pass State Park after water sampling showed the presence of blue-green algae.
Blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, is becoming a common water quality concern during the summer months in some Skagit County lakes.
Toxins produced by blue-green algae can cause a variety of health effects including skin rashes, respiratory and gastrointestinal distress, and liver and kidney damage, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In rare cases, it can cause death.
To prevent exposure, Skagit County Public Health urges people not to swim in, drink water from or allow their pets into Pass Lake. Anyone using watercraft on the lake should avoid areas where there appears to be scum on the surface.
Blooms of blue-green algae can appear blue, green or white on the surface.
Of several lakes the state Department of Ecology samples throughout Washington, this week the highest levels of blue-green algae toxins were found in Pass Lake.
The lake last exceeded state guidelines for the toxins in June, and before that from September into November of 2019.
Causes of blooms include warm temperatures and ample sunlight, as well as stormwater pollution that fuels rapid growth of the toxin-producing organisms, according to the EPA.
Pass Lake is one of several in Skagit County that has in recent years seen summer blooms of blue-green algae. Cranberry Lake, also in Deception Pass State Park, is another, as is the much larger Big Lake.
For a list of lakes that exceed state guidelines, visit nwtoxicalgae.org.
