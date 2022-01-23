With a state-level push to save salmon by planting trees along streams, angst is increasing among landowners and government representatives in farm-focused Skagit County.
“The frustration is beginning to boil over,” state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, said during a news conference he and Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, held Wednesday.
Muzzall represents southwest Skagit County and Wagoner east Skagit County.
At issue is a bill under consideration by the Legislature — House Bill 1838, which if passed would be known as the Lorraine Loomis Act — that would require landowners on public and private land to maintain and restore streamside habitat called riparian vegetation.
“We are talking about mandatory setbacks of the range of 200 feet. That is a lot of property to give up,” Wagoner said.
Skagit Valley dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said that could mean giving up as much as one-fifth of his about 2,000 acres.
Desperate to make his case before the bill might become law, Vander Kooy has reached out to state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, who sponsored the bill, as well as to the leadership of local tribes backing the effort.
“As a farming community, we are very disappointed that agriculture was not involved in the formation of this bill,” Vander Kooy said. “That’s the frustrating part. There was no input sought about the consequences or the hardships or the effects this would have on agriculture. It’s unfair that we have this big bull’s-eye on us right now.”
Local landowners such as Vander Kooy feel under attack for a problem — struggling Skagit River salmon and steelhead populations — that may be beyond their ability to fix.
Some point to ocean conditions, ocean and river fishing, climate change, and the city of Seattle’s dams on the upper Skagit River as the more likely influences on fish populations than whether or not there are trees shading tributary streams.
Still, trees and shrubs along streams remain a piece of the healthy fish habitat puzzle.
THE RIPARIAN ISSUE
Protecting fish habitat is seen as increasingly important as climate change diminishes the cold snow and ice melt that have historically sustained the region’s summer stream flows.
It has been documented that glaciers in the Skagit River watershed are shrinking. And in some areas, summer water temperatures get too hot for fish.
Beyond shading and cooling streams, riparian vegetation helps filter pollutants and debris from stormwater, brings in the environment bugs that fish can eat, and creates refuges for fish when such vegetation falls into the water.
Riparian ecology is a still-growing area of study.
Regionally, a Western Washington Riparian Work Group was formed in 2020 that includes partners from Skagit County, the Skagit Watershed Council, the Skagit River System Cooperative, the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and the Skagit Land Trust.
The group held its second annual North Sound Riparian Conference on Wednesday.
Aundrea McBride of the Skagit Watershed Council said 160 participants took part, after 180 took part the year before. Two more such conferences are planned.
Meanwhile, the Skagit Watershed Council is continuing its work, as a nonregulatory agency, to secure funding for projects that are riparian focused or in other ways support Skagit River fish.
“For us, the work continues regardless of what the higher-ups are doing at the Legislature,” Skagit Watershed Council Executive Director Richard Brocksmith said.
For its part, Skagit County acknowledges the importance of restoring and protecting Skagit River fish, as well as acknowledging the fact that riparian vegetation is part of that process.
Its issue with HB 1838, according to a Jan. 18 letter from the Skagit County Board of Commissioners to the Legislature, is that the bill threatens to erode previously hard-won collaboration between local agricultural and environmental interests.
“This would damage relationships built between the restoration and agricultural communities,” the commissioners wrote.
The letter states the bill’s mandates would replace a voluntary stewardship program that it views as successful among government and landowner partners.
The Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, on the other hand, said in a fact sheet about the bill that while voluntary programs have had some success, it hasn’t been enough.
“Sole reliance on voluntary incentive programs ... have proven inadequate to keep pace with the worsening stream temperature problem,” the fact sheet states.
WHAT’S IN THE BILL
If House Bill 1838 is passed, the resulting legislation would become the state’s Lorraine Loomis Act, named after the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community elder who died in August after advocating throughout her life for fish health and fishing rights. Gov. Jay Inslee announced plans for the act at a December news conference in La Conner.
The act would make it “the policy of the state to protect, restore, and maintain properly functioning riparian management zones and ecosystems to aid in recovering threatened and endangered salmon,” which the text of the bill states “must occur at a significantly increased pace.”
Implementing the act would involve amending several state laws including the Growth Management and Shoreline Management acts, tasking local governments with updating relevant land use and development regulations, and developing financial assistance programs to support landowners that must maintain the riparian zones.
According to the bill, violators of the act could be fined up to $10,000 per day for choosing not to address riparian restoration needs on their property. The fines are so steep because of how important riparian vegetation is believed to be in the fight to save the state’s salmon species.
“The Legislature finds that riparian areas are the fulcrum for the cycle of life of aquatic species and many terrestrial species and that the health of all Washingtonians depends upon healthy riparian areas,” the bill state.
While the provisions of the bill might be an inconvenience for some, doing what it takes to restore salmon populations is “a priority for all Washingtonians,” according to the bill.
The bill was referred to the House Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 10 and a public hearing began Wednesday with around 100 speakers signed up to testify.
A DIVISIVE PLAN
During the hearing, there were clear divisions between farmers and anglers, between the state and local governments, and between Democratic and Republican legislators.
Tribal representatives, commercial anglers and seafood industry representatives spoke one after another in support of the plan.
“I’m here to deliver a clear message that our salmon need the Lorraine Loomis Act right now,” said JJ Wilbur, Swinomish Vice Chairman and Loomis’ nephew. “That act would create climate resiliency for our salmon streams by planting millions of trees ... to restore stream temperatures and ensure our salmon have the habitat necessary to recover.”
Farmers, port representatives and county-level officials spoke against it.
“If we lose our farmland, we are going to lose our local food system — and you guys need red potatoes on your plates next to your salmon,” Skagit Valley potato and grain farmer Darrin Morrison said.
Some said they hate to see the cracks forming in the community. Some called for legislators and state agency staff to work with stakeholders, including representatives of agriculture, to address concerns about the bill before fully considering it.
