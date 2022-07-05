Poison hemlock is on the rise in Skagit County, and addressing it will require a community effort.
Joseph Shea, the county’s noxious weed coordinator, said his office is getting about 10 calls a day regarding sightings of poison hemlock, which can present a threat to public health if not managed properly.
The plant is highly poisonous to both humans and animals. Contact can cause skin irritation, and ingesting even a small amount can be lethal, Shea said.
“If an animal eats a couple leaves it can have acute poisoning,” he said.
Poison hemlock can be identified by a stem that includes purple splotches, and clusters of white flowers in an umbrella shape.
State law requires landowners remove poison hemlock from their properties, because it is invasive and presents a risk to public health.
The problem is that it usually isn’t noticed until after it flowers. At that point, Shea said, roots become more durable and are likely to break when the plant is pulled from the ground.
He said at that point management requires herbicide treatments over the course of multiple growing seasons.
“Monitoring is super important with this,” Shea said. “You need to keep up with it for three to five years.”
Simply mowing the flowering plant spreads seeds everywhere. If they land in water or animal feed, it could result in poisoning, he said.
“They mow it down thinking that’s a level of control, but it comes back later in the season (or) it comes back next season twice as vigorous,” Shea said.
He said the plant is showing up in large numbers in Anacortes, on Guemes Island, along Highway 20 west of Burlington, in south Mount Vernon toward Conway and near Samish Island.
Shea said about 90% of landowners he works with are managing the plant well. But it doesn’t take many noncompliant neighbors for the plant to spread.
He said poison hemlock is best managed with community effort, where if a property owner can’t take care of the plant on their own neighbors help out.
Shea said the county needs to do a better job of communicating the importance of managing poison hemlock.
“We need to do a little more effort to make sure this is on people’s to-do list,” he said. “I can’t control all of this myself.”
Failure to deal with the plant can result in fines of $500 to $1,000, but Shea said his department is focusing on education before issuing fines.
It’s not clear what is causing the increase in poison hemlock. Shea said a number of factors may be to blame.
Normally, the county sprays herbicide on its properties in early spring to deal with the plant, he said.
“This year we only had a week and a half between March and May that there was good enough weather to spray consistently,” Shea said.
He also suggested staffing issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder for companies and governments — including Skagit County — to retain employees responsible for managing the plant.
Those seeking advice on dealing with poison hemlock or other noxious weeds can contact Shea’s office at 360-416-1467.
More information on identifying and removing poison hemlock is available on the state Noxious Weed Control Board website.
