Marblemount area residents Jose Vila (from left), Mike Young and Kate Stewart talk about their concerns in March 2019 about a proposed rock mine near Marblemount. Since 2019, there have been three proposals to mine the property.
A proposed mining operation on Big Bear Mountain near Marblemount has been called off, after the mining company withdrew its application to mine the site earlier this month.
Jose Vila, part of a group of area residents called the Skagit River Alliance, and attorney Kyle Loring confirmed the end of the group’s ongoing struggle with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The proposal, from Cunningham Crushing, was to mine 9.6 acres, removing 1.2 million tons of material over about 20 years.
According to Vila — and based on emails from Natural Resources — the company decided April 4 not to proceed with the project after being told it would be required to perform a lengthy and expensive study of environmental impacts.
This comes after Natural Resources determined in September that the proposal carried no significant impacts and that no additional study was needed.
A spokesperson for Natural Resources confirmed the company withdrew its application, but declined to comment on why.
Vila said he’s been frustrated with the lack of transparency in the process, and rallied residents and agencies to identify potential risks to air quality and the environment.
“We should be able to rely on our state agencies to do this,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to be policed.”
Analysis from the Northwest Clean Air Agency determined the rocks onsite contain minerals classified as asbestos, and that elevating asbestos content in the air — even by a small amount — could have negative health impacts.
There are several businesses and residences within a mile of the proposed mine site, including a day care, according to a letter written by Northwest Clean Air Agency Executive Director Mark Buford.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife identified several omissions in environmental review, pointing out a lack of specificity and rigor in a process identifying nearby animal habitats.
This is the third time an applicant has sought to mine this property since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.