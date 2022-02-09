Salish Sea Stewards

Salish Sea Stewards learn at the Fidalgo Bay Resort in September 2021 to search beach gravel for forage fish eggs. It was the one in-person outing of Salish Sea Stewards training last year. 

 Submitted photo

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life, the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will be reopening its doors to training for the Salish Sea Stewards. 

"None of the training sessions have happened in person since spring 2020, so we are really excited to be bringing folks back into the space," the reserve's Coastal Training Program Coordinator Sara Brostrom said. 

The Salish Sea Stewards program is a collaborative effort of the reserve, the Skagit Marine Resources Committee and various local, state, federal and nonprofit partners that work in natural resource science and management in the region.

The program offers participants 40 hours of training in natural resources issues from March through May in exchange for a commitment to volunteer for the partner groups. 

Popular volunteer opportunities include monitoring for invasive European green crabs, surveying forage fish eggs on local beaches, collecting water quality samples, and kayaking to study seasonal bull kelp beds

Training sessions will be held at the reserve from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1 to May 24. Topics to be explored range from Olympic oysters to orca whales, and from plastic pollution to the impacts of climate change. 

The majority of the lessons will be taught indoors at the reserve. Participants will be required to show proof of vaccination in compliance with state mandates and to wear masks, and the reserve will space the seating six feet apart. 

Brostrom said some instructors may teach in-person at the reserve, and others may connect with the class remotely. But the most important in-person elements — networking among volunteers and some outdoor field training — will be woven back into the program. 

"We are still kind of in this hybrid space," Brostrom said. 

There are plans for a field trip for forage fish survey training, a mudflat safari at Padilla Bay, and time in the reserve aquarium and learning spaces. 

"We're all really excited to be kind of slowly returning to in-person ... I think there is a lot of excitement around the idea of regathering," Brostrom said. 

The reserve is located in the Bay View area west of Mount Vernon, at 10441 Bayview-Edison Road.

The deadline to register for the program is Feb. 23 and space is limited to 26 participants. Registration forms are available on the Skagit Marine Resources Committee website: skagitmrc.org

