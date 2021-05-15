SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A few local children gathered Thursday afternoon on the banks of Hansen Creek while about 120 coho salmon smaller than the children’s fingers sat in a cooler at the water’s edge.
The fish were being moved from a tank at the Children’s Museum of Skagit County — where they hatched from eggs in early February — to the creek to join wild salmon of the Skagit River watershed.
“There’s some of their wild cousins already here,” Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager Lucy DeGrace said of similar-sized salmon congregating in calm pools in the creek.
West View Elementary School third-grader Ruth Hernandez Rodriguez was eager to see the fish up close, and peppered Skagit Fisheries AmeriCorps Education Associate Olivia Hubert with questions about them.
“Do they have noses?” she asked, and, after seeing a pump buzzing inside the cooler: “Why is the water bubbling?”
Hubert explained that fish need oxygen, too, but get it from the water instead of from air.
Ruth and the other children then took turns taking fish from the cooler and putting them into the creek. Some of the fish were given names as they were turned loose.
The youngest participant, 3-year-old Cameron Chatt, proudly named a fish “Firetruck” before watching it swim into the cool, shaded waters.
The museum-grown fish were released below a footbridge over Hansen Creek within the Northern State Recreation Area.
“We know that it’s a good place because it’s calmer than this place,” DeGrace said, pointing to the fast-moving center of the creek. “And we know it’s a good place because there’s already fish there.”
The water also has food for the fish. DeGrace plucked a rock from the water to show the students young mayflies clinging to the surface.
“This is what the fish eat,” she said of the scurrying insects.
About 250 coho salmon were raised and released this year through Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group’s participation in the state Department of Fish & Wildlife’s School Cooperative Program, commonly called Salmon in the Classroom.
Usually, classrooms at several schools in Skagit County participate, each getting their own tank and coho eggs supplied by the Marblemount Fish Hatchery. This year, with students spending little time in classrooms, the museum continued the program on its own.
Museum Director Cate Anderson said she was happy to host the “adorable little swimmers” and to support conservation-focused learning “so that kids know from an early age the importance of protecting our watershed.”
The museum joined the program for the first time in 2020, alongside eight schools.
“We were really excited to support Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and their work,” Anderson said.
This year the coho eggs were delivered to the museum on Jan. 7. The fish emerged a few weeks later, entering the second of several stages in the salmon lifecycle.
Hubert documented the growth of the coho on video, which was shared online with participating classrooms. The video reached several hundred students throughout the county.
“We were able to put Olivia’s talents to work and make digital content about fish in this tank. We did a video series called ‘Tales from the Tank,’” DeGrace said.
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group invited students participating in the program to help with the release of fish Thursday and Saturday.
