FIDALGO ISLAND — Like many Indigenous communities, the Samish Indian Nation is working to adapt when it comes to climate change.
"We are committed to trying to make a difference on climate change," Samish Natural Resources Director Todd Woodard said.
One step the tribe is taking is to add solar power at its facilities.
That effort began with a small project atop a shed at the Fidalgo RV Resort about a decade ago. It's now set to expand to the tribe's waterfront Cannery Building.
The Cannery Building, near Seafarer's Memorial Park in Anacortes, houses the offices of several Samish Indian Nation departments and other tenants.
Samish Planner David Strich said thanks to $85,780 recently awarded from Puget Sound Energy's Green Power Solar Grant program and another $21,445 from the state Department of Commerce's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings program, the tribe's 37.8-kilowatt solar array planned for the Cannery Building could be installed — and begin cutting emissions from the regional electric grid — this summer.
"This is, I think, a good step of taking those projects we've identified as priorities and implementing efforts to reduce the Samish tribe's own impacts on climate," Woodard said. "We've done quite a bit of climate change vulnerability assessment and adaptation planning in conjunction with folks in the planning department ... and projects that would reduce the tribe's carbon impact on the planet by adding carbon-neutral infrastructure was one of those that was vetted."
As grant paperwork and construction contracts are being finalized for the Cannery Building project, the groundwork is being laid for future solar installations, as well.
This week, a roof replacement project began at the tribe's Natural Resources Building. Woodard said the new design was selected with the intention of adding solar panels in the future.
"We definitely believe in this infrastructure and taking the steps to do it," Strich said.
The tribe has also seen that solar panels, while costly to install, has lasting value.
The first set placed atop a shed all those years ago is still cranking out kilowatts. It sends enough energy into the electric grid to cover some operations at the resort and sometimes sells a surplus.
"That project is still doing quite well," Woodard said.
For its part, the state Department of Commerce program that awarded funds for the tribe's latest project aims to improve access to solar power in communities with populations of less than 5,000, according to the recent grant announcement.
The Samish tribe was one of 29 such communities to receive funding as part of a $3.5 million grant package awarded this year.
The nearby Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe also received a grant but could not be reached for comment.
